Gallstones Diagnosed 5 Years Ago Eventually Led to Jaundice... Repeated Back Pain Is a 'Warning Sign'

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A woman in her 50s, identified as A, was diagnosed with gallstones during a health checkup five years ago. Her doctor said surgery was not needed at the time, so she continued with regular follow-up visits. She had occasional pain, but it was bearable, and because it mostly appeared in her back, she dismissed it as muscle pain or a posture issue. One day, however, she began to experience repeated pain in her right upper abdomen and back. Whenever the pain worsened, she went to the emergency room. In the end, her urine became so dark that it was mistaken for blood, and she developed jaundice, with the whites of her eyes turning yellow. She was then transferred to Incheon Sejong General Hospital.

Further tests showed abnormal liver function and dilation of the bile ducts. The medical team considered the possibility that a gallstone in the gallbladder had moved into the bile duct and blocked the flow of bile, or that this had caused inflammation in the bile duct. After additional examinations, they determined that surgery was necessary and planned a single-port robotic cholecystectomy.

As in A's case, gallstones that are initially monitored because symptoms are mild can later lead to bile duct complications and require treatment.

Kim Gwang-hyun, head of surgery at Incheon Sejong General Hospital, said, "Not all gallstones require surgery, but if symptoms recur or if jaundice or fever appears, medical evaluation is needed to check for bile duct complications." He added, "In particular, patients who have been under long-term observation after being diagnosed with gallstones should carefully watch for any symptoms that differ from before."

Gallstones are a condition in which components of bile harden inside the gallbladder and form stone-like deposits. Many people have no symptoms, but if a gallstone moves into the bile duct, bile flow can be obstructed, leading to complications such as jaundice, cholangitis, and pancreatitis. In particular, cholangitis can progress to a systemic inflammatory response if treatment is delayed, making prompt diagnosis and treatment essential.

It is also important to note that symptoms may appear in unexpected areas. Gallstones are often thought to cause only abdominal pain, but in reality, the pain frequently spreads beyond the right upper abdomen to the back or even the right shoulder. For that reason, it is easy to mistake it for simple muscle pain or indigestion. A also experienced recurring back pain for years, but did not recognize it as a symptom related to gallstones.

Single-port robotic cholecystectomy, used to treat gallstones, is a minimally invasive procedure performed through a single incision at the navel. Based on an enlarged 3D view and precise instrument control, it allows for a more accurate approach. By minimizing the incision, it can reduce scarring and pain while supporting faster recovery, which tends to result in high patient satisfaction.

Kim Gwang-hyun emphasized, "Recent studies have reported that the risk of developing gallstones may increase when body weight drops significantly over a short period due to obesity treatment or lifestyle changes, so caution is needed." He added, "In gallbladder diseases accompanied by inflammation, it is important to accurately assess the patient's condition before surgery and establish an appropriate treatment plan accordingly."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Head of Surgery Kim Gwang-hyun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.