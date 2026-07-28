Aging as a Competitive Edge: Restaurant Industry Uses Flavor and Operational Efficiency as Differentiation Strategies

The foundation of food is ingredients. The best dishes are those that bring out the natural flavor of the ingredients. The problem is that seasonal ingredients are difficult to use year-round. In franchise restaurants, it is also not easy for headquarters to supply and manage seasonal ingredients. Because franchisees purchase ingredients on their own, it can be difficult to guarantee consistent taste. That is why some franchises have recently begun using aging as a key differentiating advantage.

Damga Hwarogui uses the concept that "the taste of meat is perfected through aging" as a core brand strength. It serves premium meat aged for at least seven days using organic rice nuruk and sea salt. Its competitive edge comes from the combination of aging technology based on traditional fermented ingredients and charcoal grilling. By supplying trimmed meat, it reduces waste at stores. It also improves operational convenience by offering novice entrepreneurs an optimized management system through a transparent logistics network.

Manghyang Bibim Guksu is known for its vegetable broth and white kimchi. The vegetable broth is made by aging fresh vegetables such as onions, green onions, garlic, and ginger, along with purified water. The white kimchi undergoes an aging period of about six months using highland cabbage. Manghyang Bibim Guksu established the Manghyang Food Factory, the first noodle franchise company to receive HACCP certification, and supplies key ingredients to its franchise stores. Aging is also seen as positive for improving convenience in store operations, along with flavor.

Yoon In-cheol, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship at Gwangju University, said, "Aging removes the roughness of ingredients while enhancing flavor, making it an important factor in customer choice." He added, "As competition among similar businesses intensifies, aging technology is being recognized as another source of competitiveness."

Kim Se-hyung, reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.