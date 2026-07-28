Samsung Electronics Adds Hana Travelog Check Card to Samsung Wallet, Strengthening Overseas Payment Benefits

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Hana Card to add the 'Samsung Wallet Hana Travelog Check Card' to Samsung Wallet for overseas travelers. The card stands out for its enhanced overseas payment benefits.

According to Samsung Electronics on the 28th, the Samsung Wallet Hana Travelog Check Card is a product linked to Samsung Wallet and Hana Card's 'Travelog Check Card.' Users can apply for issuance, register the card, and make payments through Samsung Wallet on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The card can be applied for in the Samsung Wallet app without an annual fee, and it can be used after being issued and registered in Samsung Wallet. Key benefits include free currency exchange with a 100% preferential exchange rate, no fees for overseas merchant transactions, and no fees for overseas ATM withdrawals. In particular, when users pay at overseas offline merchants with Samsung Wallet, they can earn Samsung Wallet points equal to 10% of the payment amount. Samsung Wallet points are a prepaid simple payment service that can be used at domestic online and offline merchants through the Samsung Wallet app.

Samsung Electronics and Hana Card will hold a promotion to mark the card's launch. From Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, the limit on Samsung Wallet point accumulation will be raised from 10,000 points to 20,000 points. From Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, users who spend at least 200,000 won at overseas merchants will be entered into a drawing for prizes including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Buds 4, and airline tickets.

Chae Won-cheol, head of the Digital Wallet Team at Samsung Electronics' MX Division and vice president, said, "Samsung Wallet has continuously strengthened its global usability through overseas payment and travel services." He added, "With strong security features based on Samsung Knox, we support a safe mobile payment environment, allowing users to use the service with confidence even overseas and enjoy their trips without worry."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.