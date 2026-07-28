McDonald's Korea and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety strengthen regional win-win cooperation... "Expanding public-private partnership cases"

McDonald's Korea is strengthening its regional win-win management. Through cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, it is promoting "loconomy" — a combination of local and economy — and expanding support for local farmers.

According to McDonald's Korea on the 28th, the company signed a "regional-company win-win cooperation agreement" at the Government Complex Seoul on the 27th. The agreement marked this year's achievements and reflected a shared commitment to accelerating future cooperation. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of the Interior and Safety Yoon Ho-jung, McDonald's Korea CEO Kim Ki-won, and local government heads who took part in the "Taste of Korea" project, including Chungju City Mayor Lee Dong-seok, Jinju City Mayor Cho Kyu-il, Hongcheon County Governor Shin Young-jae, and Changnyeong County Governor Sung Nak-in. Yoon said, "I hope this cooperation becomes an opportunity to bring real vitality to the local economy," adding, "We will spare no support so that valuable local specialties can be recognized for their worth and expand into overseas markets."

McDonald's Korea has been running the "Taste of Korea" project since 2021. The project introduces new menu items using local specialties. Since July last year, the company has also been in full-scale discussions with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to improve its cooperation framework. It has also launched menu items such as the Chungju Glutinous Corn Cheese Croquette Burger, Hongcheon Rice Chips, Changnyeong Garlic Burger, Boseong Green Pork Burger, Jindo Green Onion Cream Croquette Burger, Jinju Chili Cream Cheese Burger, and Iksan Sweet Potato Mozzarella Burger.

McDonald's Korea CEO Kim Ki-won said, "We will further strengthen our win-win management based on cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and local governments."

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.