The three major mobile carriers begin preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, intensifying competition with AI and OTT service perks

◇Samsung Electronics held the "Galaxy Unpacked 2026" event on the 22nd local time at Old Billingsgate in London, United Kingdom, and unveiled its three-foldable lineup: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and

The three major mobile carriers — SK Telecom, KT Corporation, and LG Uplus Corp. — have started preorders for Samsung Electronics' flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8. By highlighting AI services, OTT, and travel and lifestyle benefits as their differentiating strengths, they have widened consumer choice.

According to the telecom industry on the 28th, the three carriers will accept preorder applications from today through August 3. Customers who preorder will be able to activate their devices starting August 4. The official launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold series and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is August 7.

SK Telecom introduced a promotion in collaboration with Netflix alongside preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold series and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Customers who sign up for Netflix plans will receive Naver Pay points, and the carrier will also offer prizes such as a Jeju travel package, styling experience vouchers, and gift cards for delivery apps tied to popular Netflix content. Through its "Club Galaxy Foldable 8" membership for flagship device customers, it has also prepared everyday benefits such as dining, movies, and hotel stays.

KT is offering its "Double Storage" benefit to customers who reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 through any channel during the preorder period and purchase and activate the device during the early activation window. The benefit upgrades a 256GB device to 512GB at no extra cost. KT also unveiled the "Choice Double" plan. The plan includes options such as "Choice Double YouTube Premium+Netflix," which lets users enjoy YouTube Premium Lite and Netflix Standard with Ads at the same time; "Choice Double YouTube Premium+Device," which offers YouTube Premium Lite along with discounted devices such as the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Watch; and "Choice Double Device," which provides a second device as well as discounts on home appliances such as TVs and vacuum cleaners.

LG Uplus Corp. will run a giveaway for preorder and purchase customers, with prizes including the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, Xbox Series X 1TB, Bespoke AirDresser, and a Christian Dior card wallet. In particular, it is offering the "Google One+Reward Pass Premium Plus" benefit. Google One+Reward Pass Premium Plus combines Google One's AI and cloud services with the device trade-in program "New Galaxy AI Subscription Club with Reward Pass." Reward Pass is an add-on service that supports trade-in benefits of up to 50% of the reference price when customers switch devices after use. Customers can sign up at stores nationwide within 30 days of activation.

LG Uplus Corp. has also prepared the "Galaxy Simple Pass" for customers who buy the "Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8," focusing on content and lifestyle benefits. Among preorder customers, those who sign up for the Plus Plan and choose Google One+Reward Pass Premium Plus can use YouTube Premium Lite free for six months. Customers who sign up for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 can use Disney+ Standard and lifestyle benefits through Yudok for three months.

An industry official said, "As preorder benefits for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, carriers are emphasizing package services that combine AI and OTT perks as a key advantage." The official added, "As competition over service benefits among carriers has become fiercer, it would be helpful to review the benefits that best suit you before placing a preorder."

Kim Se-hyung, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.