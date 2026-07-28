Visit Seoul Global Campaign Surpasses 40 Million Views, Showcasing Tourism Appeal in 'Met U in Seoul'

◇Seok Matthew of Zerobaseone shopping in Seongsu in the first episode of the main film for the Visit Seoul global campaign 'Met U in Seoul.' Photo courtesy of Seoul Tourism Organization (STO)

The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) said on the 28th that cumulative views of Visit Seoul's global campaign 'Met U in Seoul' have surpassed 40 million. The Post Interaction Score reached 980,000, while new followers totaled about 95,000.

According to STO, 'Met U in Seoul' was produced in a format that follows Seok Matthew, a member of the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE, as he experiences Seoul's signature tourist attractions and local culture firsthand. Released across four language versions and 12 channels on Visit Seoul's social media accounts for about two weeks starting June 29, the campaign included a total of 12 pieces of content, such as teasers, the main film, challenges, interviews and highlights, set against Seongsu-dong, Jamwon Hangang Park and Seosunra-gil. Global fans also showed strong interest in the social media event held alongside the campaign. A total of 5,661 people participated across four language versions — English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese — producing competition of about 82 to 1.

STO said it continues to operate customized content tailored to user characteristics by region and consumption patterns by platform. On that basis, Visit Seoul's social media channels have established themselves as a global tourism platform with a cumulative 3 million followers. The organization said the roughly 95,000 new followers gained through the 'Met U in Seoul' campaign are especially meaningful because they are potential visitors who are likely to keep receiving Seoul tourism information in the future.

STO plans to run more tailored digital campaigns in the second half of the year, targeting key markets including Chinese-speaking and Japanese-speaking audiences. The campaigns are expected to focus on night tourism content linked to policies aimed at boosting the nighttime economy.

Won Jong, head of STO's International Tourism and MICE Division, said, "We will strengthen digital marketing tailored to the characteristics of each market so that online interest can lead to actual visits to Seoul."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.