Eyes Feel Dry in Air Conditioner Breeze... Be Careful of Dry Eye Disease in Summer

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As air conditioner use surges in the summer, the number of patients complaining of dry eye disease is also rising. This is because indoor humidity drops when cooling systems are used, and the cold air causes tears on the eye surface to evaporate more quickly, worsening symptoms.

Dry eye disease refers to a condition in which the eyes are not properly protected because there are not enough tears or the quality of the tears is poor. Tears consist of a watery layer, an oily layer, and a mucus layer, and all three must stay balanced to keep the eye surface moist and smooth. If even one layer is disrupted, tears can evaporate more easily or tear production itself can decrease, leaving the cornea and conjunctiva exposed to irritation.

In particular, dry indoor environments caused by air conditioners, along with external irritants such as particulate matter (PM) and yellow dust, are considered major factors. Other risk factors include reduced tear gland function due to aging, the use of certain antihistamines or antidepressants, and a history of eye surgery such as cataract surgery.

Typical symptoms include a dry, gritty feeling in the eyes and a sensation that something is stuck in them. The eyes may tire easily, become red, and feel stinging or burning. Some people also complain of excessive tearing, known as epiphora, because the eyes reflexively produce more tears to protect the dry surface. If symptoms worsen, the eyes can become red more easily and vision may blur. If left untreated, the condition can cause corneal damage and lead to reduced vision, so caution is needed.

Treatment for dry eye disease is carried out step by step depending on the cause and severity of symptoms. In the early stage, the basic approach is to use artificial tears to replenish the tear film. If inflammation is present, anti-inflammatory eye drops are used as well. If dysfunction of the meibomian glands, the oil-producing glands in the eyelids, is the cause, warm compresses and eyelid cleansing are combined, and IPL therapy may be used to improve meibomian gland function when necessary. For patients with severe symptoms, punctal plugs may be considered to block the tear drainage pathway and keep tears on the eye surface longer.

Lifestyle management is important for preventing dry eye disease. When using a smartphone or monitor, it helps to blink consciously and frequently, and to rest the eyes for 10 minutes after 50 minutes of use. It is also important to keep indoor humidity at 40 to 60 percent, avoid having air from heating or cooling systems blow directly into the eyes, reduce contact lens wearing time, and clean and care for lenses thoroughly. If dryness or a foreign-body sensation persists, it is best to visit an ophthalmology clinic and receive an accurate diagnosis from a specialist. Dry eye disease is often dismissed as simple eye fatigue, but if ignored, it can lead to complications such as corneal damage, making early management essential.

Courtesy of Professor Woo Sang-eon, Department of Ophthalmology, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital

◇Professor Woo Sang-eon, Department of Ophthalmology, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.