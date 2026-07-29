Preparing Your Health Is the Start of Travel: Safety Rules to Know Before, During and After Departure

◇If you are planning an overseas trip, it is recommended that you check in advance for infectious diseases currently circulating at your destination, get vaccinated, or pack essential medicines. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] With the summer vacation season underway, the number of travelers heading overseas is rising sharply. Even a long-planned trip can turn into a nightmare in an instant if sudden illness or an accident occurs. In particular, language barriers and different medical systems abroad can make it difficult to receive proper treatment, and many travelers end up facing far higher medical costs than expected.

It is especially important to check your health before departure, follow basic hygiene rules at your destination, and monitor your condition carefully after returning home.

◇Before departure, get vaccinated and pack essential medicines

The first step before traveling abroad is to check your health.

First, it is important to review the current status of infectious diseases in the country you plan to visit. Some parts of Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Africa carry a high risk of infections such as hepatitis A, typhoid, yellow fever, malaria, and dengue fever. Vaccinations should also be completed carefully before departure. It is best to finish getting vaccinated at least two to six weeks before leaving.

If you have a chronic condition such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease, prepare enough medication for the trip and bring an English-language prescription and a doctor's note. It is also helpful to pack fever reducers, pain relievers, digestive medicine, anti-diarrheal medication, motion sickness pills, allergy medicine, disinfectant, antibiotic ointment, and hydrocolloid bandages so you can respond quickly to sudden symptoms.

Long-haul flights also require caution. Staying in the same position for a long time on board can increase the risk of blood clots forming in the leg veins, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). It is often called economy class syndrome. Standing up and walking every one to two hours, moving your ankles, and drinking enough water can help prevent it.

Travel insurance should be purchased only after carefully reviewing the coverage details. Coverage for personal belongings is important, but you should also make sure the policy includes illness and accident coverage as well as patient evacuation benefits.

If you are visiting a country where medical costs are high, it is advisable to set a generous limit for medical expense coverage.

Some insurance products also offer emergency patient evacuation services using medical aircraft as an optional rider.

◇Food, mosquitoes and sunlight are the biggest threats during travel

The most common illness among overseas travelers is gastroenteritis, including diarrhea. It is often caused by undercooked food or contaminated water.

It is best to drink sealed bottled water instead of tap water and avoid drinks with ice as well as street food whose hygiene is uncertain. Washing your hands with soap or using hand sanitizer before meals is also important.

In Southeast Asia and Central and South America, mosquito-borne diseases also require caution. The most effective way to prevent dengue fever, malaria, and Zika virus infection is to avoid mosquito bites. Using mosquito repellents approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and wearing long clothing are recommended.

Contact with wild animals or stray dogs and cats should be avoided as much as possible because of the risk of rabies infection. If you are bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, then visit a medical facility.

Professor Seo Jin-woong of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong advised, "If you develop an illness, reduce contact with others to prevent the spread of infection, rest, and manage personal hygiene carefully."

If you use a local medical institution, you should obtain an English-language diagnosis, medical records, and receipts for medical expenses so you can file an insurance claim after returning home.

If an emergency patient occurs overseas, government agencies that can help include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Safety Call Center (+82-2-3210-0404, with SNS messengers such as KakaoTalk, WeChat, and LINE also available) and the National Fire Agency's Overseas Koreans 119 Emergency Medical Consultation Service. You can also use the overseas emergency support center of your travel insurance provider to receive guidance on medical facilities and evacuation support.

◇After travel, even small changes in your condition should be checked

If you develop a fever, diarrhea, skin rash, or respiratory symptoms after returning home, do not dismiss them as simple fatigue or a cold. Visit a medical facility, inform the doctor of your overseas travel history, and receive treatment. Some infectious diseases may appear days or even weeks after you return.

If you were bitten by a mosquito or animal, or if you have a wound, you should continue to monitor for any unusual symptoms. In particular, if a high fever develops after visiting a tropical region, prompt medical attention is needed because imported infectious diseases such as dengue fever or malaria cannot be ruled out.

Professor Seo said, "Vaccination for infectious disease prevention, personal hygiene management, and checking local infectious disease information are the basics of safe travel," adding, "I hope you will become a smart traveler who protects your health through thorough preparation and prevention."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Professor Seo Jin-woong of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong during treatment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.