Even Severe Astigmatism Has a Path to SMILE Pro

As people begin considering vision correction surgery, consultation inquiries increase at hospitals. Among patients with myopia who want vision correction, about 80% also have astigmatism. Some of them have severe astigmatism, which can make it difficult to undergo the surgery they want. Here, we look at why vision correction surgery can become more complicated in such cases and what alternatives are available.

Laser vision correction procedures such as LASIK, LASEK, SMILE LASIK, and SMILE Pro correct vision by reshaping the cornea to match the prescription. Myopia is relatively simple to treat because the central cornea can be shaved evenly. Astigmatism, however, is caused by an irregularly shaped cornea, so the amount removed must be adjusted by area, with more tissue removed from steeper sections and less from flatter ones.

In cases of severe astigmatism, the amount of tissue that must be removed increases. When too much of the cornea is shaved and becomes thinner, the risk of side effects such as keratoconus or corneal ectasia rises. A thinned cornea also tends to thicken again during recovery, which can lead to a recurrence of astigmatism. For these reasons, patients with severe astigmatism often face limits when it comes to laser vision correction itself.

Lens implantation surgery, which does not involve shaving the cornea, is not entirely free from limitations in severe astigmatism either. Eyes with astigmatism cannot be corrected with a standard lens and require a toric lens designed for astigmatism correction. However, severe astigmatism of 6 diopters or more may not be fully corrected even with a toric lens, leaving residual astigmatism.

Toric lens implantation is highly effective for correcting astigmatism, but it has the drawback that the lens can rotate inside the eye. If the lens rotates, even rarely, astigmatism can return. This rotation can occur without any obvious impact or cause, making it difficult to predict. If the lens shifts, a second surgery is needed to reposition it. When rotation happens repeatedly, LASEK may also be used as a secondary correction method.

When vision correction surgery is performed in the presence of severe astigmatism, several concerns can arise. In such cases, an astigmatism correction procedure, a specialized technique for patients with severe astigmatism, can be very useful. In fact, many patients with severe astigmatism at my clinic undergo combined surgery using an astigmatism correction procedure and vision correction surgery.

An astigmatism correction procedure can be combined not only with SMILE LASIK, LASIK, and LASEK, but also more recently with SMILE Pro. Lens implantation surgery can also be performed together with an astigmatism correction procedure, using a standard lens rather than a toric lens. Because a standard lens is used instead of a toric lens, astigmatism does not recur even if the lens rotates, which is a major advantage.

Patients with severe astigmatism may face limits not only on the surgery itself, but also on the quality of their vision afterward, since residual astigmatism can prevent them from enjoying clear sight even after the procedure. That is why it is especially important to undergo a precise preoperative examination, accurately assess the degree of astigmatism, and receive thorough counseling on the correction method that best suits each individual.

Courtesy of Kim Ji-sun, Director of Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic

Kim Ji-sun, Director of Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.