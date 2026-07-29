"Half of Workers Report Depression and Other Symptoms, but Hesitate Because of Cost" Need to Expand Corporate Mental Health Support

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A survey has found that one in two workers in South Korea is struggling with mental health issues such as depression, but many are reluctant to seek help because of the cost.

TELUS Health released the "2026 Q1 TELUS Mental Health Index" on the 29th.

The report was based on an online survey of 1,000 residents in Korea who had worked within the past six months. Participants were selected to reflect the country's age, gender, industry, and regional distribution. Data were collected from Feb. 25 to March 9 this year.

According to the fifth report in the quarterly series, which has been published since last year, the mental health score of Korean workers improved slightly to 56.9, up 1.4 points from the previous quarter. However, the overall condition remained fragile. The survey also found that many workers were still unable to receive the support they needed because of financial burden and concerns about negative perceptions from others.

Kang Min-jae, head of TELUS Health's Korea operations, said, "This quarter's MHI score shows a modest improvement, while also highlighting issues that companies must continue to address. Even when support programs are in place, employees are not using them properly because of financial pressure and negative perceptions of mental health issues." He added, "Investing in mental health support programs is essential for securing productivity. For Korean companies to continue delivering results, it is important to make support more accessible and to build a workplace culture where seeking help is seen as a strength, not a burden or weakness."

◇ 45% of workers say cost is a barrier to accessing mental health support

The biggest barrier to using mental health support was cost, followed by negative perceptions of mental health issues. Forty-five percent of workers cited cost or financial burden, while 26% said they felt uncomfortable sharing their situation with others. Another 21% said they did not know what type of support would be right for them, 19% worried that others might view them differently, and 15% said they did not know where to get help.

The impact of these barriers on mental health and productivity was also clear. Workers who cited cost as a barrier had mental health scores 14 points lower than those who said they had no barriers to accessing support, and they lost 12 more workdays a year in productivity. Those who said they lacked the means to seek help for mental health issues recorded the lowest mental health scores among all groups, along with 26 more lost productivity days per year.

Older workers appeared to have easier access to mental health support. The share of workers who said they faced no barriers to using such support was about twice as high among those aged 50 and older as among workers under 40.

◇ Differences in mental health and productivity linked to workplace culture

Workers also wanted broader support in several areas. Forty-one percent wanted coverage extended to family members, while 34% wanted better physical health support. Twenty-four percent each wanted career development and stress management or resilience training. Guidance on accessing medical services was cited by 23%, and better mental health support by 20%.

Workers who wanted more mental health support were also found to be under greater strain. Their mental health score was 52.6, which was 5.2 points lower than the 57.8 recorded by workers who said they did not need additional support. Their annual productivity loss was 57.6 days, 12 days more than that of workers who did not need extra support.

Workplace culture also appeared to play a role. Workers who believed their organization’s culture supported employee well-being had a mental health score of 60.5. By contrast, the 28% who said it did not had a score of 52.0 and lost 10 more workdays a year in productivity.

The survey also found that mental health risk levels remained high. Forty-five point six percent of workers were classified as high risk, 43.5% as medium risk, and 10.9% as low risk.

Mental health scores also varied by gender and age. Female workers scored 54.8, lower than the 58.8 recorded by male workers, and scores tended to rise with age.

In addition, 34% of workers said they did not have emergency savings for basic living expenses. Workers without emergency savings had a mental health score of 46.9, which was 15 points lower than the 61.9 recorded by those who had savings.

Thirty percent of workers said their mental health was negatively affecting their work productivity.

The depression score came in at 49.3, the lowest among the mental health subcategories for the fifth straight quarter. It was followed by loneliness at 49.9 and anxiety at 50.5. In fact, 45% of workers said they felt depressed, 44% reported loneliness, and 43% said they felt anxious.

The survey also found that 76% of workers said they worked at least one day a week even when they were physically or mentally unwell. Among the 24% who said they did not work when they were unwell, the mental health score was highest at 68.0.

The survey also identified a link between workplace technology policies and employee well-being. Workers who said their employers did not encourage the use of AI had the lowest mental health score at 53.9.

Seventeen percent of workers were considering changing jobs, and their mental health score was the lowest at 48.4. The main reasons for considering a move were better benefits, higher pay, and career development opportunities.

Meanwhile, TELUS Health is a global healthcare technology company that provides digital health and wellness solutions to more than 160 million individuals and organizations in over 200 countries and regions worldwide. Through integrated services covering employee assistance programs, mental health, physical health, and financial well-being, the company helps improve productivity and organizational performance while supporting the creation of more sustainable workplaces.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.