Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital Performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy, Offering New Hope to Blood Cancer Patients

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Hematology Department at The Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital has successfully performed its first CAR-T cell therapy, a treatment that uses a patient's own immune cells to fight blood cancer. Through this highly advanced procedure, which is available at only a limited number of medical institutions in Korea, the hospital once again demonstrated world-class infrastructure and expertise in blood cancer treatment.

CAR-T cell therapy is a personalized treatment in which T cells, a type of immune cell, are collected from a patient's blood, genetically engineered to recognize and attack only cancer cells, and then reinfused into the patient. Because it uses the patient's own immune cells, the risk of immune rejection is relatively low. It is regarded as an innovative therapy that offers new possibilities for a cure in blood cancer patients whose disease keeps recurring or who do not respond to existing treatments.

The patient treated this time was a 71-year-old man with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma whose cancer had become refractory after two rounds of chemotherapy. After confirming that he was eligible for CAR-T cell therapy, the medical team collected his white blood cells, isolated the T cells, genetically modified them to attack only cancer cells, and then administered them back to the patient.

He was hospitalized in the hematology ward for about three weeks and closely monitored for immune reactions. He completed treatment without serious complications and was discharged. He is now continuing regular follow-up tests and outpatient care, and most of the cancer cells are in remission.

CAR-T cell therapy requires a high level of expertise throughout the entire process, from administering the treatment to patient screening, cell collection, lymphodepleting chemotherapy, and intensive post-treatment monitoring. In particular, it can be performed safely only when a multidisciplinary system is in place, including hematology, Neurology, and clinical laboratory medicine, along with an infection control system that can respond immediately to complications such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity (ICANS).

Kim Byung-soo, a professor in the Hematology Department who carried out the treatment, said, "CAR-T cell therapy is an innovative treatment that offers new opportunities for blood cancer patients whose disease recurs or does not respond even after conventional chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation." He added, "We will continue to do our best so that patients with intractable blood cancers do not lose hope and can receive the best possible treatment."

Lim Ji-hyang, a professor in the Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, said, "The Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital has completed registration as a Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW)-designated advanced regenerative medicine institution for CAR-T cell therapy and has established testing and operational systems for safe treatment." She added, "We will continue to strengthen our testing and quality control systems so that patients can receive treatment with confidence."

Bae Si-hyun, president of The Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital, said, "The first successful implementation of CAR-T cell therapy is a meaningful achievement that shows the accumulated know-how of the Catholic Blood Hospital has been realized at Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital." He added, "Based on the Catholic Blood Hospital network, we will continue to strengthen our clinical and research capabilities so that we can provide world-class treatment to patients with severe and intractable blood cancers."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter, bellho@sportschosun.com

Medical staff, including Professor Kim Byung-soo of the Hematology Department and Professor Lim Ji-hyang of the Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.