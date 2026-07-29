Shin Ramyun Dominates Nongshim's 'Seoul Ramyun Popularity Map'; Why Did Shin Ramyun Gold and Toomba Rank No. 1 and No. 2 in Jung-gu?

◇ Nongshim's first-half 2026 ramyun sales data from large supermarkets and SSMs in Seoul's districts. Image provided by Nongshim

In Nongshim's 'Seoul Nongshim Ramyun Popularity Map' released on the 29th, Shin Ramyun ranked first in 15 of the 22 Seoul districts with large supermarkets.

Nongshim analyzed point-of-sale (POS) sales data for Nongshim ramyun at large supermarkets and SSMs in Seoul's 25 districts in the first half of 2026 to identify the top-selling ramyun in each district.

Shin Ramyun also ranked No. 1 in sales across Seoul as a whole, based on large supermarkets. It was followed by Chapagetti, Spicy Neoguri, Shin Ramyun Gold, Ansungtangmyun, Yukgaejang Sabal Noodles, Nongshim Baehongdong Bibimmyun, Shin Ramyun Cup, Nongshim Baehongdong Makguksu, and Shin Ramyun Black.

At large supermarkets in six districts, including Yangcheon District, Nowon District, Seongbuk District, Seongdong District, Yongsan District, and Gwangjin District, Chapagetti overtook Shin Ramyun to take the top spot among Nongshim ramyun products. In Yangcheon and Nowon, where many families shop, Chapagetti appears to be chosen as a weekend meal or a special treat. In Seongbuk, Yongsan, Seongdong, and Gwangjin, where many consumers are in their 20s and 30s, demand for modisumer recipes that combine different ingredients seems to have been reflected in sales.

In Jung-gu, Shin Ramyun's global expansion products, 'Shin Ramyun Gold' and 'Nongshim Shin Ramyun Toomba,' took first and second place. Analysts say this is because large supermarkets in Jung-gu serve as shopping hubs for foreign tourists visiting Myeong-dong, Namdaemun, Dongdaemun, and Seoul Station to buy K-food products. The trend reflects foreign visitors' preference for products that combine familiar flavors with Korean-style spiciness as K-food souvenirs.

Meanwhile, unlike large supermarkets, where the top brand varied by district, Shin Ramyun ranked No. 1 among Nongshim ramyun products in all 25 Seoul districts at SSMs. Analysts say this is because consumers tend to buy products that are familiar and have already proven popular.

Kim Sohyeong, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.