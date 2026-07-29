Marketing to Ease the Burden on End-Users Amid the Triple Crisis Intensifies... 'Hillstate Hoeryong Station Park View' Introduces a Fixed 5 Million Won Down Payment Plan

Amid the triple crisis of high prices, high oil prices and high interest rates, a range of marketing efforts are under way to reduce the financial burden on real estate end-users.

As lending requirements have tightened, developers are going beyond simply lowering interest rates. They are also significantly reducing the initial entry barrier and deferring final payments.

◇ Hillstate Hoeryong Station Park View. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Engineering and Construction

In this regard, Hillstate Hoeryong Station Park View, located in Howon-dong, Uijeongbu-si, Gyeonggi Province, said it will change its contract terms.

Located at 281-21 Howon-dong, Uijeongbu-si, Gyeonggi Province, Hillstate Hoeryong Station Park View is a large complex with 12 buildings, 3 basement levels and 33 above-ground floors. It offers 39 to 84 square meters of exclusive floor space, with a total of 1,816 households. Of these, 674 units in the popular mid- to small-sized 59 and 84 square meter types will be sold on the open market.

In most apartment presales, the down payment is typically set at 10% of the sale price. However, Hillstate Hoeryong Station Park View has adopted a fixed 5 million won down payment plan. For the 84 square meter unit, the interim payment is 25 million won, bringing the initial cash needed before move-in to 30 million won. Part of the balance can be deferred without interest, easing the burden on buyers who would otherwise need to prepare a large sum at once. Up to 200 million won of the balance can be paid as late as 18 months after move-in without incurring additional interest. The presale price for the 84 square meter unit starts in the high 700 million won range and goes up to the low 800 million won range.

Meanwhile, Uijeongbu-si, Gyeonggi Province, where the complex is located, is a non-regulated area. The loan-to-value ratio (LTV) can be applied at up to 70%, and it is not subject to tax restrictions such as Acquisition Tax and Capital Gains Tax, nor to an owner-occupancy requirement.

On June 30, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport newly designated Dongtan District in Hwaseong-si, Giheung District in Yongin-si and Guri-si as Speculative Overheating Districts and Areas Subject to Adjustment. The designation took effect on July 1, and Gyeonggi Province also announced that these areas would be designated as land transaction permit zones starting July 5. Under the new designation, the LTV for non-homeowners in speculative overheating districts, including one-homeowners subject to disposal conditions, is capped at 40%, while loans for the purchase of a new home by homeowners are, in principle, prohibited. In areas subject to adjustment, higher Acquisition Tax rates for multiple-home owners will apply, along with heavier Capital Gains Tax burdens and a two-year residency requirement for the one-homeowner tax exemption, among other financial and tax measures.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.