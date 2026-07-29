Atopic Dermatitis That Won't Stop Itching: Worse with Sweat and UV Rays, How Can It Be Prevented?

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] #. A man in his 30s, identified as A, recently began suffering from severe itching around the inside of his elbows and neck after sweating heavily on his commute during a prolonged heat wave. He showered several times a day and scrubbed his skin with a washcloth, but his symptoms only got worse. He also lost sleep because of the itching, and when he finally visited a dermatologist, he was diagnosed with worsened atopic dermatitis caused by changes in the summer environment.

As this case shows, atopic dermatitis tends to worsen during the summer, when intense heat and high humidity continue.

Atopic dermatitis is often said to worsen in the dry winter months, but in clinical practice, many patients also visit hospitals because their symptoms flare up in summer. High temperatures and humidity, excessive sweating, strong ultraviolet rays, and frequent swimming and showering can all irritate the skin barrier.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease marked mainly by itching and dryness, and it is accompanied by characteristic eczema. Genetic, environmental, and immunological factors, along with abnormalities in the skin barrier, act together. Dryness triggers itching, and scratching then worsens the inflammation, creating a vicious cycle.

In summer especially, increased sweat and sebum can intensify skin irritation. Sweat itself is moisture, but as it evaporates, it can dry out the skin. The salt and waste substances in sweat can also act as irritants and trigger itching. Many patients with atopic dermatitis are sensitized to their own sweat, so they often experience stronger itching and rashes in the areas where they sweat. In addition, hot and humid conditions encourage the growth of bacteria and fungi, raising the risk of secondary infection.

The distribution of lesions varies by age. In infancy, eczema often appears on the face and the outer sides of the arms and legs. After childhood, it commonly develops in flexural areas such as the inside of the elbows, behind the knees, and the neck. Itching tends to become worse in the early evening or late at night, and scratching makes the lesions deteriorate further. If the skin goes beyond simple scaling and cracking and begins to ooze or form crusts, an acute flare-up of atopic dermatitis may be suspected.

Atopic dermatitis is diagnosed based on symptoms and the distribution of lesions. Skin prick tests or blood tests may also be performed to identify allergens that may be worsening the condition. The foundation of treatment is moisturizing. Along with moisturizers, treatment should include topical steroids, topical immunomodulators, and, if necessary, antihistamines to control inflammation. In severe cases, systemic treatment may be considered, so it is important not to miss the right time for treatment by relying on unproven folk remedies.

If you have atopic dermatitis, wear soft cotton clothing and rinse thoroughly after washing so that no detergent residue remains. If symptoms do not improve even with better environmental conditions and moisturizing, or if inflammation becomes more obvious with oozing or crusting, and itching disrupts sleep and daily life, it is advisable to see a dermatologist.

Professor Bae Yu-in of the Department of Dermatology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital said, "Summer atopic dermatitis can easily worsen due to a combination of factors such as sweat, ultraviolet rays, and bacterial growth," and added, "Because treatment must also break the vicious cycle of dryness and inflammation, it is best not to delay and to see a specialist if symptoms keep recurring or become more severe."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Bae Yu-in

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.