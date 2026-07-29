"I Thought It Was a Ghost"... Rescue Team Left Stunned While Responding to an Emergency Patient

Photo courtesy of Khaosod News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Thai rescue workers were startled by the appearance of an emergency patient with a black-painted face and strangely colored eyes.

It turned out to be makeup for a school event.

According to local media outlets including Khaosod News, the incident drew attention after spreading on social media. On the 24th local time, rescue teams were dispatched to a school in Yasothon Province, Thailand, to help a 16-year-old girl who was complaining of stomach pain.

When they arrived, the rescuers were met with an unexpected sight. The girl's face had been painted black, and her eyes were an eerie color. With her long black hair tied back, she looked like a ghost from a movie.

One rescuer who responded to the scene later wrote on social media, "I was momentarily shocked when I first saw her."

After the initial surprise, the rescue team immediately provided first aid and then took the girl to a nearby hospital.

The rescuer later explained that the makeup had been prepared for a performance marking National Thai Language Day.

The story quickly spread across social media.

Netizens reacted with comments such as, "Maybe her stomach hurt not because of pain, but because she was laughing at how she looked," "Anyone would be shocked if they didn't know," and "This will probably be remembered for a lifetime."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.