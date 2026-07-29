Premium niche fragrances all in one place...Shinsegae Duty Free launches special promotion through August 5

◇Shinsegae Duty Free niche fragrance brand special exhibition. Photo provided by Shinsegae Duty Free

As consumers increasingly express their tastes and individuality through scent, interest in niche fragrances has continued to rise.

Niche fragrances are produced in small quantities for a select audience. Their defining feature is the use of original blending techniques and high-quality ingredients to create distinctive scents.

To mark the peak summer vacation season, Shinsegae Duty Free is running a special promotion for premium niche fragrance brands called 'No.1 Week.'

The event, which runs through August 5, was planned together with Shinsegae International Inc., a leading domestic fashion company and distributor of niche fragrances. Sales at the participating brands at Shinsegae Duty Free rose 42% last year from a year earlier.

Brands taking part in the event include Diptyque (DIPTYQUE), Byredo (BYREDO), SANTA MARIA NOVELLA, EX NIHILO, MEMO PARIS and DS&DURGA. Through the promotion, Shinsegae Duty Free will exclusively introduce Santa Maria Novella's paper incense product, 'Carta d'Armenia,' among domestic duty-free stores.

A Shinsegae Duty Free official said, "We prepared this event so that customers who prefer niche fragrances can experience globally popular brands and exclusive products in one place, along with a range of benefits." The official added, "We will continue to discover brands and products that reflect customer preferences and offer a differentiated premium fragrance shopping experience."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.