Premium niche fragrances all in one place...Shinsegae Duty Free launches special promotion through August 5

As consumers increasingly express their tastes and individuality through scent, interest in niche fragrances has continued to rise.
Niche fragrances are produced in small quantities for a select audience. Their defining feature is the use of original blending techniques and high-quality ingredients to create distinctive scents.
To mark the peak summer vacation season, Shinsegae Duty Free is running a special promotion for premium niche fragrance brands called 'No.1 Week.'
The event, which runs through August 5, was planned together with Shinsegae International Inc., a leading domestic fashion company and distributor of niche fragrances. Sales at the participating brands at Shinsegae Duty Free rose 42% last year from a year earlier.
Brands taking part in the event include Diptyque (DIPTYQUE), Byredo (BYREDO), SANTA MARIA NOVELLA, EX NIHILO, MEMO PARIS and DS&DURGA. Through the promotion, Shinsegae Duty Free will exclusively introduce Santa Maria Novella's paper incense product, 'Carta d'Armenia,' among domestic duty-free stores.
A Shinsegae Duty Free official said, "We prepared this event so that customers who prefer niche fragrances can experience globally popular brands and exclusive products in one place, along with a range of benefits." The official added, "We will continue to discover brands and products that reflect customer preferences and offer a differentiated premium fragrance shopping experience."
Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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