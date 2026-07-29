MUSINSA BEAUTY to Hold 'Muviewpe' in Seongsu, Bringing 65 Brands Together

Photo courtesy of Musinsa

MUSINSA BEAUTY will hold an offline beauty event, 'Muviewpe in Seongsu,' in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, next month. Sixty-five emerging beauty brands will take part, showcasing a range of hands-on experiences and limited-edition products.

According to Musinsa on the 29th, the event will run for three days from August 21 to 23 across the Seongsu-dong area. It will be organized as a connected route linking the main venue, 'Muviewpe Hall,' 'Next Beauty Hall,' and Musinsa Megastore Seongsu.

The event is designed around the concept of helping visitors experience a variety of brands and discover their own 'beauty persona.' After trying products at brand booths, they can check their beauty preferences through an NFC tag on their mobile phones.

A total of 65 emerging beauty brands will participate. Some brands will unveil limited products created in collaboration with domestic fashion labels, while global cosmetics ODM company Cosmax will set up a special zone introducing 20 emerging brands.

At Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, visitors will also be able to take part in the 'Muviewpe Scoop Event,' which lets them fill a set amount of beauty products to take home. Anyone who buys an admission ticket can join, and customers who purchase products at Musinsa Beauty partner brand stores can also use the event once after verifying their receipt.

A MUSINSA BEAUTY official said, "This year, we plan to offer a differentiated offline experience through new brands available only at Musinsa and content that combines fashion and beauty."

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon, lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.