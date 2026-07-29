A Miracle Survival: Hiker Walks 16 km Down Mountain With Trekking Pole Piercing His Body

Photo source: The Sun, social media

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who suffered a severe injury after a trekking pole pierced his body in a mountain fall miraculously walked 16 km down the mountain and was rescued.

According to foreign media outlets including The Sun, David Chipaldi, 32, an emergency room nurse, recently had a terrifying accident while climbing Granite Peak in the State of Montana, which stands at about 3,903 meters. As he slipped during the hike, he fell onto the trekking pole he was carrying, and the pole pierced his left side and went through his body below the waist.

At the time of the accident, Chipaldi was descending with about 300 meters left to reach the summit. He recalled the moment, saying, "The instant I slipped and my body started rolling, I knew something was wrong."

The trekking pole entered below his left arm and exited below his waist, but fortunately it narrowly missed several major organs.

Chipaldi said, "I could feel the trekking pole through my skin," adding, "But it wasn't deeply embedded, and I could breathe deeply."

He checked himself for bleeding, numbness, dizziness, and other symptoms, then decided that his life was not in immediate danger.

Chipaldi said, "I think my instincts as a nurse kicked in," and added, "After assessing my condition, I was sure I could make it down the mountain on my own."

Instead of calling for rescue, he chose to descend with help from his companions. Even while walking about 10 miles, or roughly 16 km, from the accident site to the trailhead, the trekking pole remained lodged in his body.

One companion said, "He walked 10 miles down with the trekking pole still piercing his body, and he never complained once."

Chipaldi said he plans to return to Granite Peak and try to reach the summit again after making a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Granite Peak is Montana's highest mountain, measured at between 3,902 and 3,904 meters depending on the survey method. It was first summited in 1923 and is known as a difficult mountain, with very few climbers reaching the top over the following decades.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.