"I Only Popped a Small Pimple..." Lips Swelled Up — Could It Even Be Life-Threatening?

Photo showing the infected area after popping a pimple (left) and the earlier image. Photo courtesy of Willian Silva's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A story about a Brazilian male model who exposed himself to a serious infection risk after popping a small pimple on his face is drawing attention and raising concerns about skin care.

According to foreign media outlets such as Need To Know and posts on social media, Willian Silva, a model from Campo Grande, Brazil, recently said in a video on Instagram that his lips swelled dramatically after he mistakenly touched a pimple.

He said, "I popped one pimple, and my face swelled up like this," adding, "There was even a risk of meningitis, which could attack the brain."

He continued, "It could have led to serious health damage or even brain damage that would be difficult to recover from," and emphasized, "As an influencer, I thought I needed to let people know how dangerous this area can be."

A dermatologist explained that the central part of the face, stretching from between the eyebrows to the nose, the upper lip, and the area around the mouth, is known as the "triangle of death." Because of the blood vessel structure in this area, infections can spread deep inside the face or around the brain, so caution is needed.

The specialist explained, "The veins in this area have no valves and are connected to the cavernous sinus inside the skull. That creates conditions in which a skin infection can move to internal structures."

In particular, squeezing pimples or inflammatory lesions by hand can damage the skin barrier and increase the risk that bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus will penetrate deeper layers of the skin.

If the infection worsens, one of the most serious concerns is cavernous sinus thrombosis. As the infection forms a blood clot, it can progress to meningitis, a brain abscess, or sepsis, and in rare cases it can be life-threatening.

Repeatedly touching or squeezing pimples can also raise the risk of permanent scarring, folliculitis, and new abscesses.

Specialists advised that if inflammatory acne appears in the central part of the face, it should not be forcibly squeezed. If the pain becomes severe or the redness intensifies, it is best to see a dermatologist.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.