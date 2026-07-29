Vomiting, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain After Vacation? Acute Gastroenteritis May Be to Blame — How Can It Be Prevented?

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Office worker A, 35, returned from a summer vacation and woke up the next morning with sudden abdominal pain. Nausea soon turned into vomiting, and diarrhea sent him to the bathroom repeatedly. He initially thought it was just travel fatigue, but his temperature rose above 38 degrees Celsius and signs of dehydration appeared, so he eventually went to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis caused by undercooked seafood eaten during the trip.

Acute gastroenteritis is a sudden inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Most patients recover within a few days, but repeated vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration, so caution is needed. If a high fever, bloody stools or severe abdominal pain persists, medical attention should be sought immediately.

The main symptoms of acute gastroenteritis are vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. The primary causes are infections such as viruses and bacteria. Viruses can spread not only through contaminated food and water, but also through contact with infected people. In summer, high temperatures and humidity allow bacteria in food to multiply more easily, increasing the risk of bacterial gastroenteritis.

Bacteria can cause symptoms by directly invading the intestinal lining or by producing toxins. Common bacterial causes include Salmonella, pathogenic Escherichia coli, Vibrio parahaemolyticus, Campylobacter and Shigella. Toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus cereus can also trigger vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The hallmark symptoms of acute gastroenteritis are vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, and they usually begin suddenly. Nausea and abdominal discomfort may appear first, followed by vomiting or diarrhea. Some patients experience repeated watery diarrhea or cramping abdominal pain accompanied by cold sweats. Depending on the cause, fever or headache may also occur. In some bacterial cases, high fever, severe abdominal pain, bloody stools or mucus in the stool may appear. However, it is difficult to identify the exact pathogen based on symptoms alone. Acute gastroenteritis is diagnosed by assessing when the symptoms began, what foods were consumed, travel history, accompanying symptoms and the degree of dehydration. If there is a high fever, bloody stools, severe abdominal pain or significant dehydration, blood tests are used to assess dehydration and inflammation, and stool tests may be performed if needed to identify the causative pathogen.

The key to treatment is replenishing fluids and electrolytes. Rather than drinking a large amount of water at once, it is better to take small amounts frequently. If vomiting is severe or dehydration worsens, intravenous fluid therapy is administered. Antibiotics are not necessary for all patients. They are used at the discretion of medical staff, taking into account the cause of the bacterial infection, the severity of symptoms and the patient’s overall health.

The most important preventive measures are hand hygiene and safe food consumption. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the restroom. Food should be cooked thoroughly, and prepared dishes should not be left at room temperature for long periods. Use separate knives and cutting boards for raw meat and vegetables to prevent cross-contamination. Raw seafood such as oysters and sashimi should only be eaten at places with reliable hygiene standards. In areas where sanitation is uncertain, it is safer to drink bottled water or boiled water.

Professor Jo Hyun of the Department of Family Medicine at Soon Chun Hyang University Seoul Hospital (SCH Seoul Hospital) advised, "The most important thing in acute gastroenteritis is to prevent dehydration caused by repeated vomiting and diarrhea," adding, "Children, older adults and patients with chronic illnesses can deteriorate quickly, so if they have a high fever, bloody stools or severe abdominal pain, they should seek medical care promptly."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jo Hyun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.