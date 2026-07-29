Persistent Hoarseness and Difficulty Swallowing? It Could Be Head and Neck Cancer

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By Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun: July 27 of every year is World Head and Neck Cancer Day, designated by the International Association for Cancer Prevention. Head and neck cancer refers to cancers that develop in the throat, mouth, tongue, pharynx, larynx and related areas. Because early symptoms often resemble a cold or mouth ulcers, diagnosis is frequently delayed. If hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, mouth sores that do not heal, or a lump in the neck persist for several weeks, it is important not to dismiss them as a simple cold or fatigue and to see a specialist to check for head and neck cancer.

◇Early symptoms of head and neck cancer can resemble a cold or mouth ulcers

Head and neck cancer refers to malignant tumors that occur in the head and neck region, including the face, nose, mouth, pharynx, larynx, salivary glands and thyroid, excluding the brain and eyes. Depending on where it develops, it is classified as oral cancer, laryngeal cancer, pharyngeal cancer, salivary gland cancer and other types. Symptoms and treatment methods also vary by site.

Nam In-cheol, a professor in the Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) department at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital, said, "Head and neck cancer is often diagnosed late because its early symptoms are similar to common conditions such as a cold or mouth ulcers." He added, "If hoarseness, mouth sores or a lump in the neck persists for several weeks, it is important to identify the cause through accurate testing."

Smoking is the most important risk factor for head and neck cancer. Carcinogens in cigarette smoke continuously irritate the mucous membranes as they pass through the mouth, pharynx and larynx. Alcohol is also a major risk factor, and the risk of cancer increases further when smoking and drinking are combined. Human papillomavirus (HPV), Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) infection, gastroesophageal reflux disease, radiation exposure, and vitamin and iron deficiencies are also known to be associated with the development of head and neck cancer.

Symptoms of head and neck cancer vary depending on where it develops. A sore or lump in the mouth that does not heal may appear, and patients may have difficulty chewing or swallowing food. Persistent hoarseness, a foreign-body sensation in the throat, or blood in phlegm may also occur. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma can be accompanied by nasal congestion, repeated nosebleeds and a feeling of fullness in the ears. As the cancer spreads to the lymph nodes in the neck, a lump may often be felt there. In advanced cases, breathing difficulty, facial pain or facial paralysis may develop.

◇If laryngeal cancer is found and treated at stage 1, the five-year survival rate exceeds 90%

Diagnosis begins with endoscopy to directly examine the lesion, followed by a biopsy to determine whether it is malignant. CT, MRI and Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) scans are then performed to assess the extent of the tumor and whether it has spread to the lymph nodes or distant organs, which helps determine the stage.

Professor Nam explained, "In head and neck cancer, accurately assessing the location and stage of the cancer is very important for establishing a treatment plan." He added, "We combine the results of endoscopy, biopsy and imaging tests to determine the most appropriate treatment for each patient."

Treatment is determined by comprehensively considering the location of the cancer, the stage and the patient's overall condition. Oral cancer and salivary gland cancer are often treated first with surgery, while nasopharyngeal carcinoma is usually treated first with radiation therapy or chemoradiotherapy. For oropharyngeal cancer, laryngeal cancer and hypopharyngeal cancer, surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy may be used alone or in combination. The treatment plan is chosen not only for effectiveness but also to preserve speech and swallowing function as much as possible. If necessary, radiation therapy or chemotherapy may be added after surgery, and surgery may also be performed if a lesion remains after chemoradiotherapy.

Head and neck cancer has better treatment outcomes when it is detected early. In particular, laryngeal cancer has been reported to have a five-year survival rate of more than 90% when found at stage 1, showing that a cure can be expected with early detection.

The most important ways to prevent head and neck cancer are to quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption. It is also advisable to prevent HPV infection, maintain good oral hygiene, and seek medical attention if mouth sores, hoarseness, difficulty swallowing or a lump in the neck persist for several weeks, rather than assuming they are just minor inflammation.

Professor Nam advised, "Head and neck cancer can be cured if it is detected early, but if it progresses, the scope of treatment becomes larger and it can affect important functions such as speaking and swallowing." He added, "Early diagnosis is very important not only for survival, but also for protecting quality of life, including the ability to speak and swallow."

By Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Nam In-cheol

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.