Yuhan Corporation Unveils Two 'Becomple Run' Pouch Drinks for All Stages of Running

◇ Two 'Becomple Run' products. Photo courtesy of Yuhan Corporation

Yuhan Corporation will introduce two performance pouch drinks for runners, 'Becomple Run,' through CU Convenience Store (CU).

Becomple Run, an expanded lineup from Yuhan Corporation's health food brand Becomple, is designed to support runners before, during, and after exercise. It consists of two products: 'Becomple Run Booster,' which helps replenish energy before and during workouts, and 'Becomple Run Cooldown,' which is aimed at recovery after exercise. Becomple Run Booster contains 7,200 mg of amino acids and B vitamins to support performance, while Becomple Run Cooldown combines 6,000 mg of glutamine and 100 mg of magnesium to aid muscle recovery after exercise. Both products will be launched as zero-sugar drinks. They are also packaged in 110-gram pouches for easy consumption during workouts.

Yuhan Corporation and CU plan to use CU's dense store network near Hangang Park Runner Station and urban running routes to create purchase touchpoints where runners can naturally encounter the products before and after exercise.

A Yuhan Corporation official said, "While existing energy drinks and ion beverages have focused only on caffeine or hydration, Becomple Run is designed around amino acid formulation and aims to fill the sports nutrition gap in convenience store channels."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.