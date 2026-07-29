Korea's Songkran, the Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival, promises to beat the heat

◇The festival's signature event, the world's largest water fight, begins at 2 p.m. and runs for one hour.On August 1 and 2, it will run for two hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If Thailand has Songkran, Korea has the Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival. The water-themed festival opened on July 25 and runs through August 2 in Jangheung County, South Jeolla Province. Now in its ninth year, the festival has become an experiential summer K-content event that people of all ages can enjoy together.

According to Jangheung County, the highlight of the Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival, the world's largest water fight, takes place every day at 2 p.m. It runs for 60 minutes on weekdays and 120 minutes on weekends, allowing more people to take part. This year, the entire festival grounds have been expanded into a water-fight field.

◇At the Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival, the 'Catch the Golden Fish (giant eel)' event begins at 3 p.m. and lasts for one hour.

A wide range of hands-on programs are available at the Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival. Until August 1, the Golden Fish (giant eel) catch event is held every day at 3 p.m. Visitors can catch freshwater fish such as eels, catfish and crucian carp in the Tamjin River. The festival also offers various water rides, including wooden boats, banana boats and peanut boats, letting visitors float along the river and enjoy the pleasures of summer.

◇Cool water gushes everywhere. Tourists at the Jangheung Water Festival ride water bicycles on the Tamjin River.

The interactive water play zones, including a giant water slide, a healing waterfall area and an event pool, are designed for families with children.

There are also plenty of new attractions, including the Starlight Moonlight Youth Zone, where performances and relaxation coexist; the Jangheung Waterlight Night Market, where visitors can enjoy cool summer nights; and the Waterlight ON Zone, which connects the main festival area with the water play zone. In particular, the Waterlight ON Zone serves as a shaded resting area during the day and transforms into a luminous space at night, creating a completely different atmosphere depending on the time.

◇People enjoying the water. The Jangheung Water Festival operates wooden boats that the whole family can enjoy.

A variety of performances are also lined up to heat up the cool festival atmosphere. On July 31, the Jangheung Rock Festival will be held to make the summer night even hotter. Exciting performances will feature top Korean rock acts such as Daybreak, FT Island, Kim Kyung-ho Band, Crackshot and Eve. On Saturday, August 1, a powerful electronic dance music (EDM) party that pairs perfectly with a water festival will take place. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the lineup will include DJ Hyebin of Momoland, Cheetah, Lee Haneul and Jung Jae-yong of DJ DOC, Bitgoeul Dancers and Triple X.

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.