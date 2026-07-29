"A Special Summer Night" Sono International to Host the 2026 Sono Magic Art Festa

Sono International will hold the "2026 Sono Magic Art Festa" at eight Sono Hotels & Resorts locations nationwide from Aug. 1 to 16.

According to Sono International on the 29th, the Sono Magic Art Festa was designed to help guests enjoy a special summer night during the vacation season. Under the theme of a magical day filled with different performances and colorful events each day, the festival will be held in rotation for three days each at Sol Beach Samcheok, Sol Beach Namhae, Sol Beach Jindo, Sono Calm Yeosu, Sono Calm Geoje, Sono Belle Byeonsan, Sono Belle Danyang, and Sono Belle Cheongsong. Samcheok, Namhae and Geoje will feature an emotional seaside retreat, Yeosu, Byeonsan and Jindo will offer a passionate festival atmosphere at sunset, and Danyang and Cheongsong will present wellness and healing experiences in the forest.

During the festival, a wide range of participatory events will run from day to night for guests of all ages. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day, children and families can enjoy balloon art, close-up magic performed right before their eyes, and photo sessions.

From 7 p.m., guests can enjoy "Sono Magic Live," which will light up the midsummer night. The festival will open with a shared opening program featuring spectacular magic performances by magicians. Each hotel and resort will then present a new show every night, including musicals, popera, jazz, acoustic bands and percussion performances tailored to its theme and atmosphere, offering guests unforgettable moments.

At Sol Beach Samcheok, Sol Beach Namhae and Sono Calm Geoje, musical concerts and live jazz performances will take place against the backdrop of the night sea. Sono Calm Yeosu will host a popera performance and a piano recital. Sono Belle Byeonsan and Sol Beach Jindo will feature brass band and percussion performances, creating an energetic festival night, while Sono Belle Danyang and Cheongsong will offer emotional live performances by acoustic bands.

A Sono International official said, "We hope families, couples and friends will create precious memories that will remain with them for a long time through a variety of fresh performances and hands-on events that change every day."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.