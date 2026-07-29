Demand for pet supplements rises amid the pet humanization trend... Dong-A Pharmaceutical unveils four new Vetple 'Care Treat' products at E-Mart Molly's Pet stores

◇Four types of Vetple Care Treat supplements for dogs. Photo courtesy of Dong-A Pharmaceutical

As the pet humanization trend, in which people care for pets like family members, continues to spread, the pet supplement market is growing steadily. In particular, demand is also rising for products that combine convenience and palatability.

In line with this trend, Dong-A Pharmaceutical has introduced four new Care Treat products from its pet healthcare brand Vetple at E-Mart Molly's Pet stores nationwide.

Vetple Care Treat is a dog-specific supplement line designed by Dong-A Pharmaceutical veterinarians. It consists of four products tailored to common health concerns in dogs: joints, eyes, airways and overall health. The joint Care Treat contains N-acetylglucosamine (NAG), boswellia and green-lipped mussel. The eye formula includes seven-berry concentrated powder, marigold and astaxanthin. The airway product combines Houttuynia cordata, bromelain and balloon flower root. The overall health formula includes a multivitamin blend, colostrum and taurine to support basic nutrition.

All products contain ImmunoHeal, a patented ingredient developed by Dong-A Pharmaceutical for canine immune health. They are also made entirely in Korea and formulated with a 4-free recipe, meaning they contain no artificial colors, artificial flavors, sweeteners or byproducts, so they can be given with confidence.

The supplements also use a highly preferred jerky-style format with a savory chicken base, allowing dogs to enjoy them like treats. Individual 1-serving packs further improve hygiene and portability.

Each product comes in a 15-day supply of 7g x 15 sachets and is priced at 5,000 won. The affordable price makes it easy for first-time pet owners to start managing their dogs' health without much burden.

A Dong-A Pharmaceutical official said, "Vetple Care Treat was designed to help pet owners address concerns about their dogs' health in a more professional, yet easy and tasty way," adding, "We plan to continue introducing a variety of products so that pets and their owners can build healthy daily routines together."

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.