SK hynix's Q2 revenue reaches 79.3 trillion won, first-half sales top 100 trillion won

SK hynix has surpassed 100 trillion won in first-half revenue. The company was lifted by record quarterly results in the second quarter, driven by stronger demand for artificial intelligence (AI) memory.

According to SK hynix on the 29th, the company posted consolidated second-quarter revenue of 79.3187 trillion won and operating profit of 60.5426 trillion won. That marked increases of 257% and 557%, respectively, from a year earlier. The company also maintained strong growth from the previous quarter, when it posted revenue of 52.5763 trillion won and operating profit of 37.6103 trillion won in the first quarter. Cumulative revenue for the first half of this year topped 100 trillion won for the first time.

The stronger second-quarter performance was driven by robust memory demand from expanded AI infrastructure investment, along with higher sales of high-value-added products such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), AI server DRAM and enterprise solid-state drives (eSSD). Profitability also improved as DRAM and NAND flash memory prices rose sharply for a second straight quarter.

SK hynix expects the momentum to continue for the time being. It sees the industry entering a structural growth phase, as AI spreads across a wider range of services and boosts demand not only for AI memory but also for general memory products. The company also expects memory demand to keep rising as major global Big Tech firms fund AI infrastructure investment with revenue generated from AI services.

To meet growing demand, SK hynix said it has completed long-term supply agreement (LTA) negotiations with more than 10 customers, including key clients, and is continuing additional talks with major customers.

SK hynix is also regarded as having strong technological competitiveness in next-generation AI memory. Its HBM4 is seen as meeting customer-required operating speeds, industry-leading power efficiency and cost competitiveness.

The company began mass shipments of HBM4 in the second quarter and plans to ramp up production in the second half. It also completed sample deliveries of HBM4E in the first half. In its NAND business, SK hynix plans to expand the share of high-capacity, high-performance products centered on 321-layer products. The 321-layer product currently accounts for the largest share of total production, and the company aims to expand it to about half of domestic production capacity by year-end. In addition, medium- to long-term investments, including the P&T7 advanced semiconductor packaging plant, the M17 NAND production base and a new semiconductor cluster, will be pursued in stages, taking customer demand and investment efficiency into account.

SK hynix said, "We will actively secure mid- to long-term growth opportunities while maintaining CapEx Discipline to strengthen both production capacity and financial soundness."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.