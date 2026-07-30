"IBK SME CEO REPORT" Wins Grand Prize in the Coexistence and Inclusion Category at the 2026 Korea Consumer Awards

◇"IBK SME CEO REPORT." Photo courtesy of Industrial Bank of Korea.

"IBK SME CEO REPORT" won the grand prize in the coexistence and inclusion category at the 2026 Korea Consumer Awards.

The Korea Consumer Awards honor companies and brands that create consumer-centered value, fulfill social responsibility, and contribute to the shared growth of businesses and consumers.

"IBK SME CEO REPORT" is a monthly magazine on economics and management for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is published by Industrial Bank of Korea and planned and produced by IBK Economic Research Institute. Since its launch in 2005, it has consistently offered specialized content for SMEs, including profiles of 255 outstanding and innovative companies.

It provides practical information needed for business management, including economic and industrial trends, management strategy, and tax and labor affairs. It also regularly introduces promising SMEs and CEOs, sharing success stories and management know-how from the field. In addition, it features monthly industry reports directly analyzed by specialists at IBK Economic Research Institute, increasing its usefulness in SME management. Since last year, it has also operated a webzine service to improve content accessibility and convenience. From the second half of this year, it has expanded its content delivery channels by also offering magazine content on tax and labor affairs, which readers favored, through its existing CEO-focused Biz Letter. With these strengths, it was named the 2025 Brand of the Year Award by the Korean Advertising Society last year and has now won the Korea Consumer Awards this year, earning recognition for its brand value for two consecutive years.

Kim Sohyeong, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.