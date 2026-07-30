Enjoying the Ultimate Vacation Package: Theme Parks, from New Attractions to Water Fun

◇Lotte World recently unveiled "Kong x Godzilla: The Ride." The attraction brings the monster-centered Monsterverse to life and took more than three years to develop. Photo by Kim Se-hyung

The appeal of a theme park is not limited to thrilling rides. It also offers the atmosphere of different countries in one place, content that groups can enjoy together, and familiar characters that carry stories built over many years. That is why people keep coming back to theme parks in every season. As the summer vacation period begins, Korea's leading theme parks are showcasing their own distinct charms. A day at a theme park restores the energy of everyday life and brings excitement to visitors of all ages.

◇Lotte World's "Kong x Godzilla: The Ride" delivers a 4D experience, with the visuals synchronized to the ride motion, much like the immersive video content at the Las Vegas Sphere. Photo by Kim Se-hyung

▶Lotte World, the kingdom of IP, and "Kong x Godzilla: The Ride"

Lotte World marked its 37th anniversary this year. Opened on July 12, 1989, as Korea's first indoor theme park, it built its competitiveness around the theme of "a land of adventure and fantasy," offering visitors the feeling of traveling around the world. Given that Korea fully liberalized overseas travel in 1989, Lotte World also served as a place where people could experience foreign cultures that were otherwise difficult to access. A world tour with Lotty and Lorry, the park's mascots, unfolds through its major attractions, each of which reflects the atmosphere and stories of different regions. European-style settings, a Spanish pirate ship, Sinbad's Adventure inspired by Arabian Nights, French Revolution themed around the French Revolution, and Jungle Adventure Boat set in an ancient Indian kingdom are among Lotte World's signature themed attractions.

Lotte World, once centered on dreams and fantasy, has recently been shifting toward a stronger emphasis on adventure and hands-on experiences. In place of Jungle Adventure Boat on the third floor, "Kong x Godzilla: The Ride" has opened. The new dark ride was introduced on the 24th. A dark ride is an attraction in which riders travel in vehicles such as cars or boats along a fixed route, such as rails or waterways, while experiencing a story and specially designed sets. Lotte World spent more than three years developing the ride and made a substantial investment to bring it in. The exact amount was not disclosed, but it is believed to have cost more than "Pharaoh's Fury," which reportedly required about 50 billion won.

◇The waiting area for "Kong x Godzilla: The Ride" is designed as M-42, the 42nd outpost of Monarch, the secret organization that protects Earth. Photo by Kim Se-hyung

The biggest appeal of "Kong x Godzilla: The Ride" is its story. It is the world's first theme park attraction to bring the Monsterverse, featuring King Kong and Godzilla, to life. The immersive experience begins even before boarding.

The waiting area before the ride is designed to help visitors understand the monster universe. M-42, the 42nd outpost of Monarch, the secret organization that protects Earth, serves as a place where agents must pass through before being deployed. After hearing a researcher's mission briefing and checking out the aerial exploration vehicle, riders are ready to board.

Storing personal belongings before boarding is a must. Once visitors step into the large aerial exploration vehicle, a long journey begins. Another notable feature is the unexpectedly long ride time. As the autonomous vehicle moves, scenes from the films unfold on both sides, and the vehicle shifts up, down, left, and right in sync with the visuals to heighten immersion.

◇After the ride ends, a giant King Kong figure greets passengers. Photo courtesy of Lotte World

The flight experience in two key sections is especially intense. Like the immersive video content at the Las Vegas Sphere, the visuals are synchronized with the ride motion to create a 4D-style experience.

Although it shares similarities with existing media attractions such as "Wild Tour" (Wild Wing, Wild Jungle, and Wild Valley) and "Fly Venture," which combines large-screen video with a motion simulator, it is a step forward in terms of immersion and ride experience. As a family attraction that still delivers thrills, it raises the overall quality of the content. The roughly 11-minute journey of "Kong x Godzilla: The Ride" shows that Lotte World is strengthening its experiential content through IP.

There are also some drawbacks. The issue is not the quality of the attraction itself. On its own, the content is appealing enough. However, Lotte World's own IP, including Lotty and Lorry, and its distinctive storytelling have become weaker. The company is broadening its use of external IP by securing a wide range of properties such as Pokémon, Dark Moon, PUBG: Battlegrounds, MapleStory, and now the global film IP of Kong and Godzilla.

The good news is that Lotte World is also making efforts to preserve its own identity through in-house content. Until August 20, the Folk Museum will host "STAY ALIVE IN MUSEUM," an audience-participation horror performance. Visitors become characters in the story, make their own choices, and face different endings. The production uses the entire museum space to create a survival experience. At the Ice Rink, the park's central space, "Frozen Ice Fantasy," a Frozen-themed musical, will run until August 31. Every day at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a performance featuring artificial snow and lighting is held. The experience of a snowing theme park is one of Lotte World's unique pleasures.

◇Everland will hold its summer-night special water DJ party, "Bam Bam Summer Night," every evening from the 31st through August 16. Photo courtesy of Everland

▶Everland's splashing water fun and late-night safari

Everland is an outdoor theme park where visitors can enjoy a zoo and a wide range of attractions. Because most of its content is built outdoors, it is heavily affected by the seasons. That is why the park draws many visitors in spring and autumn. To overcome the summer slowdown, Everland highlights its own water attractions, nighttime programs, and Caribbean Bay, the water park next to the theme park, as its main offerings.

The same is true this summer. From July 31 to August 16, Everland will run its summer-night special water DJ party, "Bam Bam Summer Night," every day. While the daytime "Shooting Water Fun Season 2" centers on a water show, "Bam Bam Summer Night" is closer to a nighttime music festival that combines DJ performances with water effects. Popular reggae artist OWN will host the event, strengthening audience participation by singing and dancing with visitors. Everland plans to present a more trendy and energetic outdoor music festival atmosphere than during the day. Until mid-August, Everland will also extend Friday and Saturday night operations until 11 p.m. Firefly festivals on midsummer nights and the Summer Night Safari are among its signature nighttime attractions.

◇Everland is operating "Caverland" (Caribbean Bay + Everland), which lets visitors enjoy Caribbean Bay and Everland together, through August 30. Photo courtesy of Everland

Everland is also running "Caverland" (Caribbean Bay + Everland), a combined experience with Caribbean Bay. Until August 30, customers who use Caribbean Bay can enter Everland for free on the same day, allowing them to enjoy water fun at the water park and then experience the theme park's nighttime attractions.

◇Seoul Land will hold the "Seoul Land Summer Fireworks Festival" every night at 9 p.m. through August 17. Photo courtesy of Seoul Land

▶Seoul Land lights up summer nights with fireworks and K-horror

Seoul Land is leaning on its geographic advantage in Gwacheon, which offers excellent access from the Seoul metropolitan area, and is promoting nighttime content as its competitive edge this summer. The park will hold the "Seoul Land Summer Fireworks Festival" through August 17. The fireworks show, held every night at 9 p.m. after the Earth Village Stage night performance ends, paints the summer sky in dazzling colors to K-pop music.

◇Seoul Land is running its "K-horror special" event on weekends and public holidays through August 17 to make summer nights more special. Photo courtesy of Seoul Land

Seoul Land is also holding its "K-horror special" event, which makes summer nights more memorable, on weekends and public holidays during the fireworks festival period. At the "Ghost Playground" set up around the Lotus Fountain, visitors are greeted by K-ghost characters that reimagine figures from Korean folklore in a modern way, including the Netherworld Emissary, the Fox with Nine Tails, goblins, and shamanic spirits.

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.