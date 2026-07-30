Repeated Serious Industrial Accident Cases Put OURHOME Under the Spotlight as Safety Management System Faces a Test

OURHOME, a comprehensive food company, is facing scrutiny over its safety management and supervisory system. Concerns are growing about the effectiveness of its safety controls after three worker deaths occurred at major sites over the past year or so. Some in the industry are questioning whether the problem goes beyond the causes of the accidents and points to a system that is not functioning properly.

According to OURHOME and the retail industry on the 29th, Hanwha Group, the parent company of OURHOME, disclosed on the 28th through a filing on major management matters of its subsidiary that a serious industrial accident had occurred at OURHOME. The move was made in accordance with Article 8-2, Paragraph 1, Item 8 of the Korea Exchange Main Board disclosure regulations on major matters involving subsidiaries.

The latest serious industrial accident at OURHOME occurred on the 23rd at Eumseong Plant 2. A worker from an outside contractor was found collapsed while carrying out repair work related to refrigerant leakage from an outdoor unit of a freezer system, and later died while being transported to a hospital. The cause of death has not been confirmed. OURHOME reported the accident to MOEL on the 24th, the following day. Police and MOEL are conducting on-site inspections and investigating the exact cause and circumstances of the accident. They are examining a range of possibilities, including underlying medical conditions, suffocation caused by refrigerant gas leakage, and electric shock. They are also reportedly reviewing whether safety rules were followed during outdoor unit repairs and refrigerant leakage work to prevent risks that could arise in such tasks. An OURHOME official said, "An employee of an outside contractor who was repairing refrigeration equipment collapsed for an unknown reason during work and was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately passed away." The official added, "We extend our deepest condolences and will actively cooperate with the investigation by the relevant authorities to determine the cause of death."

What stands out is that this is not the first serious industrial accident at OURHOME. Since last year, accidents of various scales have occurred at its workplaces. Before the latest case, a subcontracted worker in his 50s suffered a neck injury after getting caught in a conveyor belt at Yongin Plant 2 on June 8, and the worker, who had been receiving treatment, died on the 15th. Yongin Plant 2 was also the site of a serious industrial accident last year. On April 30 last year, a Korean worker in his 30s died after his neck was caught in a cooling machine. In March last year, there was also an accident that was not classified as a serious industrial accident, in which a foreign female worker in her 30s was injured when her hand and arm were caught in machinery.

After the accident at Yongin Plant 2 in April last year, OURHOME said it would cooperate with the investigation and strengthen safety management to prevent a recurrence. Following the June accident, Kim Tae-won, CEO of OURHOME, also ordered an emergency safety inspection across all sites and the preparation of measures to prevent a repeat. However, three serious industrial accidents have occurred at OURHOME over the past year or so. Although the causes differ, the incidents themselves are prompting questions inside and outside the industry about whether the safety supervision system is working properly.

OURHOME said it feels responsible for the serious industrial accidents and will cooperate as fully as possible with the authorities' investigation. It also stressed that it is continuing efforts to strengthen safety management to prevent a recurrence. An OURHOME official said, "After the accident in April last year, we conducted detailed safety inspections and equipment risk assessments across all manufacturing and logistics sites, and carried out improvement measures along with additional investment in safety and environmental areas." The official added, "This year, we have more than doubled the safety-related budget compared with last year and have already executed it." The official continued, "To prevent serious industrial accidents, we require partner companies to ensure their workers receive pre-work safety training and training on job details and risk factors in accordance with relevant laws and our own safety management standards." He added, "The company feels boundless responsibility for the accident and will do its utmost to prepare measures to prevent a recurrence."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.