"Recognizing Cancer Cells as 'External Invaders'"... New Cancer Strategy Induces Immune Cells to Attack Tumors

Research schematic

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The body's immune system responds quickly to unfamiliar invaders such as bacteria, but cancer cells often escape attack because they share many characteristics with normal cells.

A research team at Inha University has proposed a new cancer immunotherapy strategy designed to make cancer cells appear to the immune system as if they were "external invaders." The approach makes cancer cells look like bacteria, triggering the body's immune response.

A joint team led by Professor Jeon Tae-joon of the Department of Biotechnology at Inha University and Professor Kim Seon-min of the Department of Mechanical Engineering developed a technology that precisely attaches bacteria-derived molecular patterns to the surface of cancer cells, causing them to be recognized like pathogens.

Macrophages are immune cells that normally eliminate external invaders such as bacteria and viruses. However, in the tumor microenvironment, their function is often suppressed, preventing them from effectively attacking cancer cells. The research team devised an approach that "stitches" bacteria-derived molecules onto the surface of cancer cells so they are recognized as pathogens.

The reconfigured cancer cells were recognized by immune cells as external invaders, triggering a strong inflammatory immune response and promoting macrophage phagocytosis.

The technology was named "BAMPIRE" (Bacteria-Associated Molecular Pattern-Induced Recognition Enhancement), reflecting its strategy of amplifying immune cells' ability to recognize cancer by using bacteria-derived molecular patterns (PAMPs).

After BAMPIRE treatment, immune cells attacked cancer cells more aggressively, and the anti-cancer immune response against the tumors was also significantly enhanced.

The treatment also showed meaningful results in animal experiments. In a colorectal cancer (CRC) animal model, BAMPIRE alone suppressed tumor growth, and the effect became even stronger when combined with the existing anticancer drug doxorubicin. In some cases, complete remission was observed, with tumors disappearing entirely. Survival time also increased compared with the group treated with doxorubicin alone.

The study is also significant because it does not rely on a specific cancer antigen. Unlike existing immunotherapy technologies, which are limited to particular targets, the BAMPIRE strategy showed effectiveness not only in colorectal cancer but also in various solid tumor models, including triple-negative breast cancer, suggesting its potential as a universal platform technology.

The study was jointly led by Professor Jeon Tae-joon and Professor Kim Seon-min with support from the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) and the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute. Other domestic and international collaborators included Professor Cha Jong-ho of Inha University College of Medicine, Professor Heo Yoon-seok of the Department of Biotechnology at Inha University, Professor Lifeng Kang of the University of Sydney, and Professor Stanislav Y. Emelianov of Georgia Tech and Emory School of Medicine.

Professor Jeon said, "The BAMPIRE strategy is a concept that reprograms cancer cells as targets of the immune system," adding, "It could become a new paradigm for next-generation immunotherapy because it can induce a powerful anti-cancer effect without directly manipulating immune cells."

Professor Kim said, "This study presents an approach that can maximize both immune responses and anti-cancer effects at the same time," and added, "It has strong potential to develop into a platform technology applicable to the treatment of various solid tumors in the future."

The findings were recently published in the international journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, published by Springer Nature.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

A joint research team led by Professor Jeon Tae-joon of the Department of Biotechnology at Inha University and Professor Kim Seon-min of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. From left, Professor Kim Seon-min of the

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.