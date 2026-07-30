Seoul Tourism Organization recruits five tourism startups, offering office space and investment support

The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) is recruiting promising tourism startups that will help drive innovation in Seoul’s tourism industry. Selected companies will receive office space at Seoul Tourism Plaza, along with growth support programs such as acceleration, investment attraction and networking.

According to STO on the 30th, it will recruit five startups for the "2027 Seoul Tourism Plaza New Tenant Startup" program until 6 p.m. on Aug. 17. Eligible applicants are companies less than seven years old under the Small and Medium Enterprise Startup Support Act, as well as sole proprietors or corporations engaged in businesses related to revitalizing tourism in Seoul. The office space will be located on the 9th and 10th floors of Seoul Tourism Plaza on Cheonggyecheon-ro in Jongno District, Seoul. The recruitment covers five offices in total: one two-person office, three 10-person offices and one 12-person office. The tenancy period runs for one year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2027, and may be extended once for up to two years after a review. Applications will be accepted only after both the Google Forms submission and the required documents have been completed. Final tenants will be selected after a first-round document review and a second-round presentation evaluation.

Selected companies will receive a range of support, including independent office space, meeting rooms and coworking spaces, as well as dedicated mentoring, acceleration programs, opportunities to participate in Investor Relations (IR) and demo day events, and networking with investors and related organizations.

Lee Joon, head of STO’s Global Tourism Industry Team, said, "As the number of foreign visitors to Korea is expected to surpass 20 million this year, we will actively identify startups that fit the changing tourism trend toward longer stays and local experiences." He added, "We will support them in attracting investment and expanding overseas so they can grow into companies that lead Seoul’s tourism industry."

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.