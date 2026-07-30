"That Was Almost a Major Accident"... Power Bank Catches Fire on Landed Passenger Plane

Photo source: CNN

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A power bank stored in the overhead bin of a passenger plane that had landed on the runway suddenly caught fire.

Fortunately, the fire was quickly extinguished by the crew, and no injuries were reported.

According to foreign media outlets, including Cable News Network (CNN), chaos broke out on the China Eastern Airlines MU2421 flight on the 24th as it was taxiing after landing in Guiyang from Lanzhou. Smoke began rising from a passenger's power bank in the overhead compartment, followed by sparks.

Passengers were gripped by fear, and the crew rushed over and put out the fire with extinguishers.

The airline said, "Only minor smoke traces remained on the aircraft, and all passengers and crew members are safe." Experts said the cause was likely thermal runaway in a lithium-ion battery.

Aviation experts stressed, "Power bank fires are rare, but they can be extremely dangerous when they occur," adding, "Passengers must use certified products and follow in-flight regulations."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.