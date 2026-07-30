Daughter-in-law stabbed more than 100 times by her father-in-law dies; outrage grows over husband’s alleged affair and child support neglect

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A shocking case in Taiwan has drawn outrage after a man in his 60s allegedly stabbed his daughter-in-law in her 30s more than 100 times with a knife, killing her.

The case has sparked even greater anger amid allegations that the victim’s husband had been having a long-term affair and had neglected child support.

According to Taiwanese media outlets including ETtoday, a 66-year-old man surnamed Jang, who lives in Zhonghe District, New Taipei City, is accused of attacking and killing his 34-year-old daughter-in-law, identified as A, with a knife more than 100 times on the 26th.

Police said A had originally lived with her in-laws and often argued with her father-in-law, Jang, over her 4-year-old daughter’s education and financial issues.

She later agreed to divorce her husband, rented a separate home, and raised her daughter largely on her own while juggling multiple jobs.

That day, A had come to pick up her daughter, whom she had left with her in-laws while she was working, when she was attacked by her father-in-law. The victim was reportedly stabbed repeatedly in the face and neck.

Meanwhile, new allegations have emerged involving the husband and his family.

A woman described as the victim’s friend claimed on social media that the husband, Jang, had effectively been living a double life for years by seeing a woman in her 20s in another area, and that he had not properly paid child support for their young child.

The friend also alleged that the victim had been repeatedly pressured for money and verbally abused by her in-laws while she was alive, and that she suffered severe emotional distress after being suspected of marital problems, yet her husband stood by and did nothing despite knowing about it.

In particular, the friend strongly criticized the family, saying, "Everyone in the in-laws’ family knew about the husband’s affair and covered it up," and "The entire family cannot escape responsibility for fueling this tragedy."

As these claims spread, criticism of the husband intensified online. Some netizens began searching for the personal information of the husband and his alleged mistress, sharing their real names, photos, and contact details online.

Netizens continued to express anger, saying, "He may not have been the one who wielded the knife, but abandoning his family and continuing the affair were also part of the cause of this tragedy," "The perpetrator’s family should also be held accountable," and "We must protect the dignity of the victim, who died unjustly, and her young daughter."

Some have also urged restraint, warning that public exposure of personal information and so-called doxxing could violate the Personal Information Protection Act.

Police are currently continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances of the murder, as well as the family conflict and motive behind the crime.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.