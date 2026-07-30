Exercise While Having Fun: 'Smob,' the Indoor Sports Theme Park Attracting Generation MZ

The dynamic indoor sports theme park 'Smob' is drawing attention this hot summer.

Smob Suwon branch in Jangan District, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do.

A man repeatedly bends and straightens his knees as he swings through the air with his whole body. Above him, a woman glides along a 66-meter zipline course at high speed.

A college student who visited with his girlfriend of the same age said, "I saw it on social networking service and came here. It seems like a great date spot," as he wiped the beads of sweat from his forehead.

The indoor sports theme park Smob is growing popular among Generation MZ, people born in the early 1980s through the early 2000s. In addition to individual visitors, many companies are also asking to rent the venue for workshops and other events.

Smob, then known as Sports Monster, first opened in 2016 at Starfield Hanam in Hanam City, Gyeonggi-do. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the company underwent a major transformation in 2022. It changed its name and adopted the slogan, "The world's first playground for adults." It also launched marketing campaigns through social networking service and produced video content with influencers popular among Generation MZ, as well as celebrities such as BTS and TWICE.

People in their 20s account for as much as 60% of customers. Families also make up a large share. A Smob official said, "Among Generation MZ, the Wellness trend is spreading and there is a clear tendency to value health," adding, "I think Smob is popular because it offers a way to have fun and exercise at the same time."

The large space, which covers more than 700 pyeong, combines media art with attractions. It features a variety of sports activities, including a 66-meter zipline that starts from a height of 9 meters, a rope course that crosses nine obstacles from 6 meters above the ground, a large slide, a 360 swing, and climbing.

A Smob official explained, "In the case of the Suwon branch, we worked with the team led by renowned spatial planner Heo Jae-young, so the design itself offers something to see and gives visitors another layer of visual enjoyment."

Smob currently operates four branches nationwide in Hanam, Goyang, Suwon, and Daejeon. Three of them, including the Suwon branch, are located inside Starfield shopping complexes, while the remaining one is inside Shinsegae Department Store in Daejeon.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.