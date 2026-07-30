Hanwha Group’s Three Brothers Rise Together: Kim Dong-kwan, Kim Dong-won and Kim Dong-sun Promoted

◇Kim Dong-kwan, Senior Vice Chairman. Photo provided by Hanwha Group

The three brothers of Hanwha Group have all been promoted together.

According to Hanwha Group's executive reshuffle announced on Aug. 1, Kim Dong-kwan will be promoted from vice chairman to senior vice chairman, Kim Dong-won, president of Hanwha Life Insurance, will become vice chairman, and Kim Dong-sun, vice president of Hanwha Vision, will be promoted to president.

With this round of promotions, Hanwha Group plans to sharply strengthen business capabilities across each division and accelerate efforts to secure future growth engines, including business expansion.

According to Hanwha Group, Senior Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan led the defense, shipbuilding, aerospace and energy businesses, driving remarkable growth in global markets and successfully completing major strategic projects. Vice Chairman Kim Dong-won spearheaded digital innovation and global expansion in the financial sector, solidifying the foundation for future growth. President Kim Dong-sun delivered results in retail, leisure and food and beverage, while also pushing into advanced industries such as the semiconductor equipment market.

Hanwha Group also announced nominees for chief executive positions at five affiliates. The nominees are expected to be formally appointed after shareholder meetings and board approvals.

Lee Bu-hwan, the nominee for chief executive of Hanwha Aerospace's business division, is an expert in R&D for ground weapon systems and overseas business. He previously served as head of Hanwha Aerospace's European unit and as head of the PGM business division, and will play a leading role in building overseas defense hubs.

Yang Ki-won, the nominee for chief executive of Hanwha Systems, is recognized as an expert in new business models. He previously led Hanwha Corporation's global division and Hanwha Impact's business division, and is seen as the right person to expand global business in the space and defense sectors.

Kang Jeong-hoon, the nominee for chief executive of Hanwha Impact's business division, currently heads the Daesan Plant at Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical. Based on his on-site experience in the petrochemical sector, he is expected to drive cost innovation and improve profitability.

Lim Dong-joon, the nominee for chief executive of Hanwha Asset Management, previously headed the company's Americas unit and strategic business unit. He will lead global growth by strengthening securities management competitiveness and expanding alternative investments.

Kim Ki-cheol, the nominee for chief executive of Hanwha Semitek, currently serves as chief executive of Hanwha Vision. He successfully led the company's shift toward overseas-focused operations and will also serve as chief executive of Hanwha Semitek, where he is expected to expand the semiconductor equipment business and secure market leadership.

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.