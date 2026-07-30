Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Nabota Becomes Its Seventh Middle East Export Market in Kuwait

◇ Map showing Nabota's expansion in the Middle East. Image provided by Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daewoong Pharmaceutical's botulinum toxin Nabota has begun its first shipment to Kuwait, bringing the product to a total of seven Middle Eastern countries after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and Bahrain.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical said this marks Nabota as a domestically developed toxin with the most advanced foothold in the Middle East premium aesthetic market, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC is a cooperative body made up of six Gulf oil-producing countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman — and is considered a fast-growing market for premium aesthetics, supported by high per-capita income and strong purchasing power. Kuwait has a botulinum toxin market worth about 24 billion won and is known as a high-end market with a clear preference for premium products.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical plans to officially launch Nabota in October in partnership with a local distributor and hold a launch symposium. The event will be a large-scale gathering attended by more than 200 local medical professionals, including key opinion leaders from the public and private sectors. The company also plans to invite a Korean dermatologist as a speaker to share clinical experience with Nabota. In addition, it will expand clinical exposure and strengthen contact with medical professionals through nationwide sales and marketing activities that directly manage local accounts, participation in major academic conferences and training programs for medical staff such as cadaver courses. The company also aims to build more investigator-led clinical cases and deepen cooperation with global KOLs to highlight Nabota's clinical excellence and safety, while expanding its business base across the Middle East with strategies tailored to each country's market characteristics.

Yoon Joon-soo, head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Nabota business division, said, "This entry into Kuwait is an important milestone as Nabota, which has surpassed cumulative sales of 1 trillion won, accelerates its push into the GCC market and advances as a global premium brand." He added, "Based on differentiated product competitiveness and local partnerships, we will work to secure the trust of medical professionals and consumers so that Nabota can establish itself as Korea's representative toxin and a premium brand leading the Kuwaiti market."

Kim So-hyung, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.