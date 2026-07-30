SK Broadband Operates Happy Alliance School, Offering Career Exploration Opportunities for Children in Incheon

SK Broadband offered children in the Incheon area a chance to explore career paths through a newsroom tour and a news production experience program.

According to SK Broadband on the 30th, it held a broadcast production experience session for local children on the 29th at B tv Incheon Broadcasting as part of the "Happy Alliance School" run by the social contribution network "Happy Alliance." Under the theme "How Broadcast News Is Made," the program allowed children to experience firsthand how news and programs are produced at a local broadcasting station and to better understand careers in broadcasting.

The program introduced a range of roles involved in broadcast production, including reporters, camera journalists, news producers, technical directors and announcers, followed by a mock news recording session using broadcast facilities.

Park In-seo, who oversees cable broadcasting at SK Broadband, said, "We designed this program so children could discover their own potential by directly experiencing a variety of jobs in a vivid broadcasting environment." He added, "We will continue to expand ESG activities and social contribution programs that support the growth of future generations."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.