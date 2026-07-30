Lotte Skyhill CC and Jeju Art Villas Launch Summer Event with White Sands

◇ Lotte Resort Jeju Art Villas

Lotte Skyhill CC and Jeju Art Villas said on the 30th that they will hold a summer event for customers in collaboration with weatherwear brand White Sands.

According to LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, customers who sign up for LOTTE HOTEL REWARDS for the first time at Lotte Skyhill CC Jeju and Buyeo will receive a White Sands cooling mask with UV protection and a cooling function through Aug. 31. Lotte Skyhill CC Jeju and Buyeo will also operate a midsummer customer service program in August, offering cool towels and masks to visitors.

At Jeju Art Villas, customers who use the outdoor poolside bar menu and complete a social media verification post will receive White Sands' "650F one-touch automatic folding parasol" and a dedicated strap on a first-come, first-served basis.

An official from LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS said, "We prepared this event to reflect the season so that customers can enjoy summer travel and leisure more comfortably," adding, "We plan to expand programs and benefits tailored to customers' lifestyles through collaborations with various brands."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.