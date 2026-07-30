"You can see well, so how could it be glaucoma?" Normal eye pressure does not mean you are safe

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Glaucoma is considered one of the three major blinding diseases, along with age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. In its early stages, it gradually damages peripheral vision first, making it difficult to notice clear symptoms and easy to miss the right time for treatment.

The number of glaucoma patients in South Korea continues to rise. According to HIRA's National Interest Disease Statistics, the number of patients treated for glaucoma recently increased by about 17.6%, from 1,080,029 in 2021 to 1,270,094 in 2025.

Glaucoma is a disease in which damage to the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain, gradually narrows the field of vision. Most chronic forms, including primary open-angle glaucoma and normal-tension glaucoma, have few early symptoms and often damage peripheral vision first. Because central vision can remain relatively intact for a long time, many patients do not realize anything is wrong until the disease has already progressed significantly.

Intraocular pressure is determined by the balance between the production and drainage of aqueous humor, the fluid inside the eye. The higher the eye pressure, the greater the risk of developing and worsening glaucoma, but not everyone with high eye pressure develops the disease. Conversely, glaucoma-related optic nerve damage can occur even when eye pressure is within the normal range.

In South Korea in particular, normal-tension glaucoma, in which glaucoma-related optic nerve damage and visual field loss occur despite normal eye pressure, is common. According to the KDCA's National Health Information Portal, about 70% to 80% of glaucoma patients in the country have normal-tension glaucoma. It is known that several factors, including abnormal blood flow to the optic nerve, genetic predisposition, and high myopia, contribute to its development and progression.

Professor Park Ji-hye of the Department of Ophthalmology at Korea University Ansan Hospital said, "Because both eyes compensate for each other's visual field loss, patients may not notice changes even if one eye or part of the visual field is damaged." She added, "A normal eye-pressure reading during a health checkup does not mean glaucoma can be ruled out. The optic nerve, retinal nerve fiber layer, and visual field should all be examined together."

As the disease progresses, patients may miss steps or thresholds, or notice people and objects approaching from the side too late. They may also have difficulty detecting vehicles in the adjacent lane or pedestrians while driving. In advanced stages, the peripheral field can shrink significantly, leaving only the center of vision, a condition known as "tunnel vision."

Unlike most chronic forms of glaucoma, which progress slowly, some types cause sudden symptoms. Acute angle-closure glaucoma is a disease in which the anterior chamber angle, the drainage pathway for aqueous humor, suddenly narrows, blocking fluid outflow and causing eye pressure to rise sharply.

Severe eye pain, redness, blurred vision, and vision loss may occur, and headaches, nausea, and vomiting can also accompany the condition. These symptoms may be mistaken for digestive or neurological disorders. However, acute angle-closure glaucoma is an ophthalmic emergency that requires prompt treatment, and anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek eye care without delay.

The goal of glaucoma treatment is not to restore already damaged optic nerves to normal, but to lower eye pressure, prevent further damage, and slow the progression of the disease. Treatment usually begins with eye drops that reduce eye pressure, and depending on the type of glaucoma, the stage of progression, and how well pressure is controlled, laser treatment or surgery may be considered. Even if there is no particular discomfort or the eye pressure is measured as normal, patients should not stop prescribed medication on their own.

Professor Park said, "If glaucoma is detected early and treated properly, the progression of optic nerve damage and visual field loss can be slowed, and the remaining field of vision can be preserved for a long time." She added, "In particular, people over 40, those with high eye pressure, a family history of glaucoma, high myopia, diabetes, or other risk factors should undergo regular eye examinations even if they have no symptoms."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Ji-hye

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.