"Won a 240 Billion Won Lottery, So Why?"... This Time, He Was Arrested Again for Assaulting His Girlfriend and Kept Going In and Out of Jail

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in the United States who won a 24 billion won lottery prize was arrested again on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

He had previously been jailed after being involved in a string of incidents, including assault, a hit-and-run, and reckless driving, following the lottery win.

According to U.S. media outlets including ABC, the Scott County Police in Kentucky said they arrested James Farthing, who won $167.3 million, or about 24 billion won, in the 2025 Powerball lottery, on charges including assault.

Police said Farthing is accused of wrapping both hands around the victim's neck and choking her before pushing her up against a wall during an argument with his girlfriend at his home on the 26th local time.

The woman reportedly told police that the argument began after she returned home from a trip that morning and later escalated into a physical fight. Police said they found visible injuries on the victim's neck.

Farthing is currently being held at the Scott County jail.

Farthing won the $167.3 million Powerball jackpot sold in Kentucky in April 2025, the largest prize in the state's history.

At the time, he drew attention after saying he had bought the ticket for his mother and would share the winnings with her.

But the joy of his lucky break did not last long.

In late April of the same year, he was arrested in Pinellas County, State of Florida, on two counts of first-degree assault and obstruction of justice. He pleaded not guilty in that case and again denied the charges at a trial in February 2026.

He was also investigated in November 2025 for allegedly causing a traffic accident and leaving the scene after driving at speeds of about 166 to 188 km/h in Lexington, Kentucky.

He is also said to have a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases, including assault, threatening police officers, and illegal possession of drugs.

Farthing, once seen as a symbol of a dramatic life turnaround, is now back in court on a series of criminal allegations just a little over a year after his lottery win.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.