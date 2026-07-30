From Corn Silk Tea to Barley and Chicory Roasted Drinks: Alternative Coffee Market Grows as 'Caffeine Free' Trend Spreads

The alternative coffee market is growing rapidly as the recent 'caffeine free' trend continues to spread.

Demand for alternative coffee has become more pronounced as consumers look for ways to reduce insomnia, anxiety and fatigue caused by caffeine while still enjoying the aroma and mood unique to coffee. Combined with the spread of a 'self-care lifestyle' centered on health, rest and personal management, rising interest in plant-based ingredients and value-driven consumption among younger consumers, the alternative coffee market is expanding further.

◇Kwangdong V-Line Corn Silk Tea. Photo courtesy of Kwangdong Pharmaceutical

'Kwangdong V-Line Corn Silk Tea' offers a savory taste and is naturally caffeine-free, making it an easy tea beverage to enjoy. Since its launch in 2006, cumulative sales through last year reached 1.61258 billion bottles. That works out to about 31 bottles per person nationwide, or an average of roughly 220,000 bottles sold per day over 20 years.

To mark the product's 20th anniversary, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical unveiled a new package design that further strengthens the brand identity. The updated design gives the 'V-Line' logo a more dynamic look to increase visual impact, and it introduces the new slogan, 'A V-Routine That Makes Your Day Lighter,' to reflect everyday self-care. The PET container design was also changed. The lower part of the bottle now features a 3D pattern that modernly reinterprets the shape and texture of tea ingredients such as corn silk, adding both visual distinction and a more stable grip. The company also designed the package to be compatible with eco-friendly adhesive PP labels and half-labels, while reducing the weight of the 500mL container by about 6.8% from the previous version to help cut plastic use. More recently, Kwangdong V-Line Corn Silk Tea has diversified its lineup to match changing consumer lifestyles, introducing products such as 'Kwangdong Organic Corn Silk Tea,' made with carefully selected ingredients, and 'Kwangdong Corn Silk Tea Light,' which delivers a clean and smooth finish.

◇Cafe Orzo Blend. Photo courtesy of TEAZEN

TEAZEN has launched its alternative coffee 'Cafe Orzo' in a new small-pack format for convenience stores, with 10 sticks per pack. The product has now been listed at all four major convenience store chains in South Korea: GS25, CU Convenience Store (CU), 7-Eleven and emart24. To celebrate the launch, the company is also running a buy-one-get-one-free promotion through the end of August. First introduced earlier this year, 'TEAZEN Cafe Orzo' is an alternative coffee, or coffee substitute tea, made with European barley. The barley is carefully roasted to preserve the fragrant aroma and deep flavor associated with coffee, while the savory aftertaste of barley completes the overall balance. It contains no caffeine, so it can be enjoyed at night without concern, and with only 10 kcal per stick, it is also light on calories.

◇Kim So-jin, MD on the food and beverage team at Lotte Mart and Super, looking at two 'Chyco' alternative coffee products at the coffee shelf at Lotte Mart ZetaFlex Jamsil Branch. Photo courtesy of Lotte Mart

Lotte Mart has been selling two exclusive chicory-based alternative coffee products since the 1st: 'Chyco Mild Roast (2g x 20 sticks)' and 'Chyco Mild Latte (18g x 20 sticks).'

'Chyco' is a brand name created by combining chicory and coffee. The products are characterized by roasted chicory root, which brings out the bitter, deep-bodied flavor typical of coffee. While many alternative coffees currently sold in the market rely on barley or brown rice for a nutty, savory taste, the two 'Chyco' products use chicory to recreate a flavor closer to regular coffee, setting them apart. In particular, 'Chyco Mild Latte' is a powdered latte product rarely seen in the alternative coffee market. It was developed so that consumers can simply add water and drink it without adding milk separately. The company also said both products are caffeine-free, making them suitable for consumers who are sensitive to caffeine.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.