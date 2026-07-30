Bolivia Issues Arrest Warrant for Former President on Charges of Inciting Protests

Photo of former President Evo Morales, source: Instagram

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Bolivia's prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for former President Evo Morales on charges of inciting large-scale protests.

In Bolivia, workers, farmers, and Indigenous groups who opposed the government's pro-market reforms have occupied streets and staged mass protests since May.

According to South American media outlets including El Mundo, the large-scale sit-in protests have caused severe disruption in Bolivia's major cities, leading to shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies. In response, the Bolivian government declared a state of emergency on the 20th of last month, local time, saying it would restore public order.

The protests were sparked by opposition to the radical pro-market reforms of Bolivia's current President Rodrigo Paz Pereira.

It is reported that the unrest was further fueled by a bill aimed at bringing Indigenous communal land into the market economy amid an economic crisis driven by rising prices.

The Bolivian government and the Justice Ministry concluded that former President Evo Morales was encouraging the large-scale protests.

Prosecutors in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, alleged that Morales was involved in organizing actions that disrupted public order.

They also said an arrest warrant was issued on the 29th, citing the need to investigate charges including threats to public safety, forming a criminal organization, openly encouraging criminal acts, and attacking the security of essential public services.

In response, Morales criticized the government on social media, saying, "The government is trying to divert attention from the worsening economic and social situation."

He also denied charges of terrorism and armed uprising, adding, "We will continue to fight alongside the people, as we always have."

Meanwhile, from May to June, farmers and workers, backed by pro-Morales groups, staged a seven-week blockade across western and central Bolivia, demanding President Paz's resignation. The blockades caused shortages of food, fuel, and medical oxygen, and at least 16 people died, including 13 patients who could not be reached in time by emergency medical teams.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.