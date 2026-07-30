Korean Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Society Holds Successful Symposium, Shares Team Doctor Cases by Sport and Improves Clinical Expertise

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Society, led by Kim Jin-hwan, announced that it successfully held the '4th Sports Injury Symposium 2026' on the 19th in the main auditorium of Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital.

The symposium began with a session aimed at strengthening participants' skills as team doctors in real-world sports settings. Because the types and frequency of injuries vary by sport, and the required diagnosis and treatment also differ, the session was widely seen as helpful in improving attendees' on-site response and clinical capabilities.

In particular, case presentations that traced injuries from actual video footage to diagnostic test results and treatment progress drew a strong response from participants.

In the water sports session, participants discussed not only injuries commonly seen in professional swimmers, but also cases and treatments involving surfing, paddle sports, and other increasingly popular disciplines. In the racket sports session, a lecture by Kang Ho-seok, coach of the national squash team, drew attention. His practical presentation, which analyzed the characteristics of competition from a coach's perspective and reviewed injury statistics, was well received. In addition, an ultrasound technique session and a sports taping workshop that can be applied immediately in clinical settings were held to further strengthen members' treatment capabilities.

Kim Jin-hwan, president of the Korean Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Society, said, "By holding the symposium outside the Seoul metropolitan area for the first time, we tried to expand the reach of sports medicine nationwide," adding, "Through this event, we were able to advance academic development and take a step forward in regional academic exchange and the practical treatment of sports injuries."

Meanwhile, the Korean Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Society is actively promoting in-depth academic exchange in orthopaedic sports medicine, as well as educational activities for both professional athletes and amateur sports enthusiasts. In particular, it is also leading public outreach by delivering accurate medical information in an easy-to-understand way through its official YouTube channel.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.