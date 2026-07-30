Kim Eye Hospital Cup Korea Blind Golf Championship Concludes; Choi Gyu-il and Jeong Hyeon-hong Win Titles

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The 16th SBS Golf and Kim Eye Hospital Cup Korea Blind Golf Championship, in which visually impaired players and sighted supporters teamed up to complete all 18 holes together, was held on the 29th at Ladena CC in Chuncheon.

Hosted jointly by Konyang Foundation Kim Eye Hospital and SBS Golf, and organized by the Korea Blind Golf Association (KBGA), the tournament featured 40 visually impaired players from across the country. It marked the largest number of domestic participants in the history of the Kim Eye Hospital Cup blind golf championship. About 200 people, including players, supporters, KPGA and KLPGA players, and invited guests, attended the event.

This year, the event adopted an afternoon tee-off schedule to allow for travel and preparation time for players and supporters. By giving the competition a more relaxed timetable, organizers aimed to help players perform at their best in stable condition. The tournament was held over 18 holes in stroke play format, divided into the totally blind (B1) and visually impaired (B2) categories.

In blind golf, supporters act as the players' eyes by providing guidance on the ball's position, direction, and distance. Players then rely on that guidance, along with their own sense and concentration, to compete. The sport is defined not only by competition for scores, but also by the trust and teamwork between players and supporters.

In the day's results, Choi Gyu-il won the totally blind division, while Jeong Hyeon-hong took the title in the visually impaired division. Yoo Jeong-il finished runner-up in the totally blind division, and Lee Seung-woo placed second in the visually impaired division. Lee also made an eagle on the 9th hole and received the first-ever Eagle Award in the history of the Kim Eye Hospital Cup blind golf championship.

At the awards ceremony after the match, Jeong Hyeon-hong, who won the visually impaired division with a score of 90, said, "Winning this title means even more to me because I am receiving treatment at Kim Eye Hospital." He added, "Watching the totally blind players challenge themselves gave me courage, and my hard work led to this good result." Choi Gyu-il, who won the totally blind division with a score of 116, said, "There was a time when I wondered whether I should give up golf because of health issues, so winning after continuing to challenge myself makes this even more meaningful." He also expressed gratitude, saying, "I sincerely thank my supporter, who takes annual leave every time the tournament is held and stands by me throughout the event."

Meanwhile, the awards ceremony also presented special plaques of appreciation to Bae Gyeong-eun and Jeong Du-sik, who have long devoted themselves to the development of blind golf and the operation of the tournament, adding warmth to the spirit of sharing.

Hospital Director Kim Cheol-gu said, "The reason the blind golf championship, now in its 16th year, has continued steadily is thanks to the interest and dedication of many people, including players, supporters, volunteers, and sponsoring organizations." He added, "We will continue to provide steady support so that visually impaired people can gain confidence through sports and realize their potential."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.