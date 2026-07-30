KNUH Launches Electronic Braille Service on Its Website, Expected to Improve Convenience for Visually Impaired Users

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Kyungpook National University Hospital (KNUH) recently became the first hospital in the Daegu area to introduce and begin operating an electronic Braille service on its website, aiming to improve hospital visits and appointment booking for visually impaired users.

Without installing any separate program, users can select any menu on the website, and the information is automatically converted into electronic Braille.

The new service is expected to improve accessibility to all menus on the KNUH website and provide practical help in making hospital use more convenient for visually impaired people.

KNUH President Yang Dong-heon said, "Through the introduction of the electronic Braille service, we will do our best to help visually impaired users access the hospital website more easily and to provide all visitors with safer and more convenient medical services."

Meanwhile, in addition to the electronic Braille service, KNUH also operates a priority reception desk for people with disabilities and continues to provide various services, including wheelchair support and expanded accessibility facilities, to improve healthcare access for disabled patients.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.