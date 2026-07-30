"Mothers Who Keep Their Jobs During Pregnancy Face Lower Risk of Depressive Symptoms"

[Sportschosun] A study has found that mothers who kept working during pregnancy had a lower risk of depressive symptoms.

Professor Ryu Hyun-mi of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bundang CHA Women's Hospital, CHA University, and the Smart MEC Care R&D Center research team published their findings in the international journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth after analyzing the link between employment during pregnancy and maternal mental health.

Using data from the Korean Pregnancy Outcome Study, collected through a research and development project on the prevalence of pregnancy-related complications and the identification of risk factors by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the National Institute of Health, the team analyzed the relationship between employment status in the first, second and third trimesters and maternal mental health among 3,405 pregnant women in South Korea.

The analysis showed that employment during pregnancy was significantly associated with a lower risk of depressive symptoms at every stage of pregnancy.

Pregnant women who worked had a lower risk of depressive symptoms in all three trimesters. In particular, mothers who remained employed through the third trimester showed a lower risk than those who had no job during pregnancy. A similar reduction in depressive symptoms was also observed among women who worked only through the first trimester.

By contrast, no statistically significant link was found between employment status and anxiety symptoms.

For stress, employed mothers showed a higher risk of symptoms in the first and second trimesters, but the difference declined over time. By the third trimester, the gap was not statistically significant.

Maternal mental health was assessed using indicators for depression, anxiety and stress. Depression was measured with the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), which is used to screen for prenatal and postnatal depression. Anxiety was measured with the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale-Anxiety subscale (HADS-A), and stress was measured with the Distress Thermometer Scale.

Professor Ryu Hyun-mi of Bundang CHA Women's Hospital said, "Working during pregnancy may offer psychosocial benefits beyond simple economic activity, including social identity, daily structure, and social contact and support, and these factors may be linked to a reduction in depressive symptoms among mothers."

She added, "Occupational roles and social connectedness can have an important impact on mental health during pregnancy."

Ryu also noted, "However, in the early and middle stages of pregnancy, stress may increase because work and adjustment to pregnancy are required at the same time." She added, "Workplace accommodations, flexible schedules, adequate rest, and stress-management systems need to be in place so that pregnant women can balance work and pregnancy according to their health condition."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Ryu Hyun-mi of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Bundang CHA Women's Hospital, center front in the front row, and the Smart MEC Care R&D Center research team

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.