Wild Bear Snatches Tourist's Leg, Leaving Him 'Unable to Move'

Photo credit: Daily Mail

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tense scene was captured on a famous mountain tourist road in Romania, where a wild bear bit into a tourist's leg.

According to foreign media outlets, including the Daily Mail, a wild bear suddenly emerged from the forest on July 27 local time and charged at a male tourist standing by the roadside on the Transfăgărășan Road, a scenic route that crosses Romania's Carpathian Mountains. The footage, filmed from a vehicle, clearly showed the bear approaching the man, sniffing his leg, and then biting it with its mouth.

Despite the extreme tension, the tourist barely moved and stood still. A vehicle behind him then moved closer in an attempt to scare the bear away, but the bear did not flee.

Instead, the bear stood up and lunged at the man, who then ran for his life and took shelter inside the vehicle.

The video quickly spread across social networking services, drawing a range of reactions.

Some users speculated that the tourist may not have even noticed the bear approaching because he was looking at his phone.

Others said that staying still may have helped save his life.

One user argued, "If he had run from the start, it could have triggered the bear's chase instinct," adding, "Staying calm and not moving was the smartest response."

Another user expressed regret, pointing out that the driver of the vehicle that filmed the video did not honk the horn early on or warn the tourist about the danger.

Meanwhile, the Transfăgărășan Road is famous as a tourist attraction where visitors can see wild bears up close. However, accidents of all sizes continue to occur as some tourists feed the bears or approach them too closely.

Romanian authorities have recently warned that incidents are increasing as wild bears become more accustomed to people, repeatedly urging tourists not to feed the animals or get close to them.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.