"I Don’t Smoke, So Why Are More Women Getting Lung Cancer?"

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] August 1 each year is World Lung Cancer Day.

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. It is known that 85% of patients have a smoking-related history.

Lung damage caused by smoking can also reduce long-term survival rates compared with other tumors, even after standard lung cancer surgery. However, lung cancer can also occur in nonsmokers. In particular, the share of female lung cancer patients has been rising recently, and most of them are nonsmokers. Secondhand smoke, fine dust, cooking environments, and gene mutations are being cited as possible causes.

Kim Young-doo, professor in the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, explained, "In the past, when lung cancer was found, surgery or chemotherapy often began at an advanced stage. But with the wider use of low-dose CT scans, the number of early-stage lung cancer cases being detected has increased sharply, and the treatment paradigm is changing rapidly. Lung cancer treatment is entering an era of precision, personalized care that considers not only removing the cancer, but also the patient's lung function and quality of life."

One of the biggest changes in lung cancer surgery is that minimally invasive surgery has become the standard treatment.

Minimally invasive surgery using thoracoscopy and robots causes less pain and allows faster recovery than open-chest surgery, and its oncological outcomes have also been sufficiently proven. A new global trend in lung cancer surgery is that, in early-stage lung cancer, not only lobectomy, which removes an entire lobe of the lung, but also limited procedures such as segmentectomy, which removes only part of the lung, are now recognized as standard treatment.

Professor Kim Young-doo said, "In particular, for early stage 1 lung cancer, including ground-glass nodules, a growing body of research shows that if the right patients are selected, treatment outcomes comparable to lobectomy can be achieved while preserving lung function as much as possible."

Minimally invasive surgery continues to evolve. As it has advanced from open-chest surgery to multiport thoracoscopy, uniportal thoracoscopy, and robotic surgery, the precision and safety of operations have improved further. Robotic surgery is not yet a standard treatment for all patients, but it has advantages in situations that require delicate dissection and precise suturing. If more advanced single-port robotic surgery systems become available in the future, its use in lung cancer surgery is expected to expand further.

Another change improving lung cancer outcomes is the close integration of surgery and drug therapy.

Recently, even in advanced lung cancer, treatment strategies have been expanding in which neoadjuvant therapy using immune checkpoint inhibitors or targeted therapies is given before surgery to reduce the risk of recurrence and improve survival rates. In addition, personalized adjuvant therapy using targeted drugs based on gene mutations after surgery is helping raise the chance of a cure more than before.

The wider use of low-dose CT scans is changing the direction of lung cancer treatment itself.

Cases are increasing in which small lung cancers are detected before symptoms appear, not only in smokers but also in nonsmoking women. The number of patients who are cured after early surgery is also steadily rising. In particular, lung cancer in nonsmoking women often shows almost no symptoms such as coughing or coughing up blood, so it is frequently discovered by chance during health checkups. That is why early detection through screening is crucial, regardless of smoking status.

Not all early-stage lung cancers are treated the same way. The most appropriate surgical method among lobectomy, segmentectomy, and wedge resection must be chosen by considering the tumor's size and location, imaging findings, the patient's age and lung function, and any underlying conditions. Professor Kim Young-doo said, "In particular, segmentectomy is a highly demanding procedure that requires a precise understanding of anatomical structures, so experienced medical staff and a multidisciplinary consultation system are essential."

In many cases, the process of deciding the most appropriate timing for treatment for each patient is more important than the surgery itself.

Recently, as more patients undergo surgery after neoadjuvant immunotherapy, there are more cases in which minimally invasive surgery must be performed safely even when fibrosis and adhesions are severe.

On the other hand, there are cases such as small ground-glass nodules in elderly patients, where it is better to carefully observe the growth rate of the lesion and decide the optimal timing for treatment rather than rushing into surgery. In the end, lung cancer treatment is not about finding a single correct answer, but about building the most suitable strategy for each individual patient.

For patients preparing for lung cancer surgery, it is helpful to look not only at the surgical method when choosing a hospital, but also at whether a strong multidisciplinary consultation system is in place, whether minimally invasive surgery and limited resection can be performed according to the patient's condition, and whether the medical team has sufficient surgical experience.

A system in which specialists from the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Department of Pulmonology, Oncology Department, Department of Radiology, and Department of Pathology work together to plan treatment plays an important role in improving outcomes.

Professor Kim Young-doo emphasized, "Lung cancer is still a frightening disease, but it is no longer an incurable one. If it is detected early, surgery alone can lead to a cure, and even advanced lung cancer is seeing steadily improving survival rates through personalized treatment that appropriately combines surgery with immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies. The most important thing is not to wait until symptoms appear. Regular screenings, accurate diagnosis, and the treatment strategy best suited to the patient are the first steps toward overcoming lung cancer."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.