Today Is World Lung Cancer Day... Even Non-Smokers Are Not Safe

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] August 1 is World Lung Cancer Day.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in South Korea, and the number of patients continues to rise each year. According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), the number of patients treated for lung cancer increased by about 27.9% over four years, from 110,376 in 2021 to 141,181 in 2025.

Smoking is the biggest risk factor, but the burden of lung cancer continues to grow because of aging, air pollution, and the rise in lung cancer among non-smokers. Since lung cancer has a high incidence and a high mortality rate, early detection and treatment are especially important.

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor that develops in the lungs and can invade nearby tissue or spread to other organs, including the lymph nodes, brain, bones, liver, and adrenal glands. It is broadly classified into non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer, and treatment methods and prognosis vary depending on the type and stage of the cancer.

Seo Jong-hee, a professor in the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital, said, "Lung cancer is a disease in which treatment strategies differ depending on the type of cancer and how far it has progressed." He added, "If it is detected early, a cure may be possible through surgery, so receiving a diagnosis at the right time is extremely important."

Smoking is the single biggest risk factor for lung cancer. Smokers are known to face a 15- to 80-fold higher risk of developing the disease than non-smokers. The longer and heavier the smoking history, the greater the risk. Secondhand smoke is also a known risk factor. Exposure to occupational carcinogens such as asbestos and chromium, air pollution, preexisting lung disease, and genetic factors are also linked to lung cancer.

Lung cancer often causes no specific symptoms in its early stages, but as the disease progresses, a persistent cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, and hoarseness may appear. If the cancer spreads to other organs, bone pain, headaches, and neurological symptoms may also occur.

Diagnosis is confirmed by taking tissue samples through bronchoscopy or fine-needle aspiration after imaging tests such as chest X-rays and low-dose CT scans reveal suspicious findings. PET-CT and brain MRI are then performed to determine the stage and whether the cancer has spread, allowing doctors to establish a treatment plan.

Seo explained, "Even if lung cancer is suspected on imaging tests, a tissue biopsy is essential for an accurate diagnosis." He added, "An exact assessment of the stage is necessary to choose the most appropriate treatment for the patient."

Treatment is determined by considering the type and stage of the cancer, as well as the patient's lung function and overall condition. For early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, surgery is the most important treatment for the possibility of a cure. Depending on the tumor's location and size, lobectomy or segmentectomy may be performed, and chemotherapy or radiation therapy may be given before or after surgery if needed. For advanced lung cancer, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy are used according to the patient's condition. Recently, minimally invasive procedures such as thoracoscopic and robotic surgery have become more common, helping reduce pain and speed recovery.

Treatment outcomes for lung cancer vary greatly depending on the stage. In particular, early-stage non-small cell lung cancer can have a good prognosis with surgery, but if it is found at an advanced stage, treatment becomes more complex and the prognosis may worsen.

To prevent lung cancer, quitting smoking is the most important step. It is also important to avoid secondhand smoke and wear proper protective equipment when exposed to carcinogens at work. High-risk smokers aged 54 to 74 should check whether they are eligible for the national lung cancer screening program and receive regular low-dose chest CT scans, which can help with early detection.

Seo emphasized, "Lung cancer is a disease that can have good treatment outcomes if it is detected early through surgery." He added, "If you have a smoking history or belong to a high-risk group, regular screenings are essential, and if any abnormal findings are detected, it is crucial not to miss the window for treatment."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seo Jong-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.