Chinese Tourist Arrivals Surge Sharply... Shinsegae Duty Free and Hwahae Present K-Beauty Picks in 'Shinbalgyeon TV - Summer Vacation Edition'

◇'Shinbalgyeon TV - Summer Vacation Edition,' produced by Shinsegae Duty Free together with the beauty platform Hwahae. Image provided by Shinsegae Duty Free

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea in June reached 1,993,128, up 23.1% from the same month last year.

Chinese visitors, in particular, showed a sharp increase, rising 36.2% year on year to 649,582 from 477,052 a year earlier.

In step with the rise in Chinese tourists, Shinsegae Duty Free has launched 'Shinbalgyeon TV - Summer Vacation Edition,' produced with the beauty platform Hwahae, on its social media channels.

'Shinbalgyeon TV' is Shinsegae Duty Free's flagship digital content series that delivers shopping and travel information to Chinese customers, and this Hwahae episode is its 102nd installment. Shinsegae Duty Free plans to roll out a total of five pieces of content with Hwahae in sequence. The content will be available not only on Shinsegae Duty Free's major Chinese social media channels, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu (RedNote), Douyin, Bilibili and WeChat, which together have about 5 million cumulative followers, but also on global platforms such as Instagram.

The video features the special showcase at the Hwahae x Shinsegae Duty Free display on the 10th floor of the Myeong-dong branch, as well as views of each brand's store, while also explaining in detail how to use the main products and what makes them stand out. Taking into account concerns that travelers may face, such as sun exposure, skin irritation and makeup longevity, Hwahae recommends K-indie beauty brands across five themes: sun care, soothing and cooling, makeup, self-care and fragrance. Products from a total of eight brands, including Medicube, VIDIVICI, GOONGBE, Abib, Pinkwonder, Portre, IOAE and Velvet Bunny, are introduced. By showing the products in use, the video highlights information Chinese customers are most curious about before buying, such as texture, spreadability and overall feel. It also introduces gift-with-purchase benefits available for each product.

A Shinsegae Duty Free official said, "We planned this content so that Chinese tourists visiting Korea can more easily and conveniently choose the K-beauty products they need most while traveling."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.